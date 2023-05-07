Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 date: सीबीएसई बोर्ड कक्षा 10, 12 के नतीजे डेज जल्द होगी घोषित

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 date: सीबीएसई बोर्ड कक्षा 10, 12 के नतीजे डेज जल्द होगी घोषित

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 date: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10, 12 वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 रिजल्ट की डेट और समय जल्द घोषित होगा। इसके साथ ही सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम किस

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 date: सीबीएसई बोर्ड कक्षा 10, 12 के नतीजे डेज जल्द होगी घोषित
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 08:16 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 date: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10, 12 वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 रिजल्ट की डेट और समय जल्द घोषित होगा। इसके साथ ही सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम किसी भी वक्त जारी किए जा सकते हैं। माना जा रहा है कि सीबीएसई बोर्ड रिजल्ट घोषित करने के लिए अगले सप्ताह की कोई भी तिथि तय कर सकता है। सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के छात्रों को सलाह है कि रिजल्ट से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट अपडेट के लिए बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइटों cbse.nic.in और cbse.gov.in पर भी नजर बनाए रखें। इसके साथ ही सीबीएसई रिजल्ट की लेटेस्ट जानकारी लाइव हिन्दुस्तान पर भी देखी जा सकती है।

हालांकि अभी तक सीबीएसई बोर्ड रिजल्ट जारी किए जाने के बारे में कोई कन्फर्म जानकारी नहीं है। लेकिन सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं के रिजल्ट एक ही दिन जारी किए जाएंगे।

उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछले वर्ष सीबीएसई 12वीं में 92.71 छात्र और 10वीं में 94.40 छात्र सफल हुए थे। सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं , 12वीं के परिणाम पिछले साल 22 जुलाई 2023 को घोषित किए गए थे। 12वीं के परिणाम सुबह 9 बजे और 10वीं के परिणाम दोपहर 2 बजे जारी किए गए थे।

इन वेबसाइटों पर जारी होंगे सीबीएसइ बोर्ड के परिणाम:

1-cbseresults.nic.in
2-cbse.nic.in
3-cbse.gov.in
4-digilocker.gov.in
5-results.gov.in
6-parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse Result 2023Cbse 10th Result 2023Cbse 12th Result 2023