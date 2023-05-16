Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCampus Placement 2023: आईटीआई के कैंपस सलेक्शन कैंप में 45 छात्र चयनित

Campus Placement 2023: आईटीआई के कैंपस सलेक्शन कैंप में 45 छात्र चयनित

Campus Placement 2023: राजकीय आईटीआई इटाढ़ी में मंगलवार को सुजुकी मोटर गुजरात की ओर से युवाओं के चयन के लिए कैंपस सलेक्शन कैंप लगाया, जिसमें छात्र-छात्राओं ने लिखित एवं मौखिक परीक्षा दी, जिसमें अंतिम र

Campus Placement 2023: आईटीआई के कैंपस सलेक्शन कैंप में 45 छात्र चयनित
Alakha Singhएक प्रतिनिधि,भभुआTue, 16 May 2023 09:59 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

Campus Placement 2023: राजकीय आईटीआई इटाढ़ी में मंगलवार को सुजुकी मोटर गुजरात की ओर से युवाओं के चयन के लिए कैंपस सलेक्शन कैंप लगाया, जिसमें छात्र-छात्राओं ने लिखित एवं मौखिक परीक्षा दी, जिसमें अंतिम रूप से 45 छात्रों का सुजुकी मोटर गुजरात द्वारा चयन किया गया। राजकीय आईटीआई प्रबंधन से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, कैंपस सलेक्शन के लिए लगाए गए नियोजन कैंप में कैमूर व अन्य जिलों के आईटीआई पास 54 छात्र शामिल हुए थे।

बताया गया है कि सभी उपस्थित छात्र-छात्राओं का निबंधन कराकर लिखित परीक्षा ली गई। इसमें सफल होने वाले छात्रों की मौखिक परीक्षा आयोजित की गई। इस दौरान सुजुकी मोटर गुजरात के एचआर अधिकारी मौजूद थे। छात्रों का उन्होंने स्वयं साक्षात्कार लिया और 45 प्रतिभागियों का अंतिम रूप से चयन किया। चयन के बाद एचआर ने कहा कि दो-तीन दिनों में चयनित छात्रों के मेल पर ज्वाइनिंग लेटर भेज दिया जाएगा़। इसके बाद चयनित छात्र कंपनी में योगदान करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि राजकीय आईटीआई में इस महाविद्यालय के अलावा अन्य कॉलेज से भी छात्र आ रहे हैं। छात्रों की प्रतिभा को देखकर यहां पर इस तरह के कैंप का आयोजन बार-बार करने एवं युवाओं को मौका देने की कंपनी की इच्छा है। राजकीय आईटीआई कॉलेज इटाढ़ी में कैंपस सलेक्शन के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए सुबह 8:00 बजे से छात्र आने लगे थे। सुजुकी मोटर कंपनी के अधिकारी भी पहुंच गए थे।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Campus PlacementCampus SelectionITI Students