BTech , Engineering Diploma : पुराने कोर्सेज से मोहभंग, यूपी के इंजीनयरिंग कॉलेज और पालीटेक्निक शुरू करेंगे ये नए ट्रेड

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBTech , Engineering Diploma : पुराने कोर्सेज से मोहभंग, यूपी के इंजीनयरिंग कॉलेज और पालीटेक्निक शुरू करेंगे ये नए ट्रेड

यूपी के पुराने इंजीनियरिंग डिग्री व डिप्लोमा कोर्सेज से छात्रों का मोहभंग हो गया है। ऐसे में अब कॉलेजों में आधुनिक ट्रेड शामिल किए जाएंगे। रोबोटिक, साइबर, ड्रोन, एआई, रेफ्रिजरेटर, जैसे कोर्स शुरू होंग

Pankaj Vijayहेमंत श्रीवास्तव,लखनऊMon, 01 May 2023 08:29 AM

उत्तर प्रदेश में तकनीकी शिक्षा में डिग्री व डिप्लोमा के परंपरागत कोर्सों से छात्रों के मोहभंग को देखते हुए अब आधुनिक ट्रेड शामिल किए जाएंगे। तकनीकी कालेजों में रोबोटिक, साइबर, ड्रोन, एआई, रेफ्रिजरेटर, मैकाट्रानिक्स, इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल जैसे कोर्स शुरू होंगे। इन कोर्सों को शुरू करने के लिए फैकल्टी को प्रशिक्षित करने की योजना बनाई गई है।  इंडस्ट्री-4.0 के वैश्विक मानक के मुताबिक यूपी के तकनीकी कालेजों को एडवांस तकनीकी शिक्षा के माध्यम से छात्रों की पसंद में शामिल करने की तैयारी है। प्राविधिक शिक्षा विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव सुभाष चंद्र शर्मा के मुताबिक इंडस्ट्री 4.0 प्रस्ताव के तहत प्रदेश के सरकारी और निजी क्षेत्र के इंजीनयरिंग और पालीटेक्निक कालेजों में आधुनिक कोर्स शुरू करने की योजना बनाई गई है। ये ऐसे कोर्स हैं, जिनकी आज के समय बहुत में मांग है। इन कोर्सों से डिग्री व डिप्लोमा करने वाले छात्रों का प्लेसमेंट आसानी से हो रहा है।  

मौजूदा फैकल्टी को ही आधुनिकी कोर्सों में प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा
सुभाष चंद्र शर्मा के मुताबिक नए कोर्सों को संचालित करने के लिए कालेजों में पहले से उपलब्ध फैकल्टी को ही प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। कानपुर में इन नए ट्रेडों के लिए शिक्षकों का प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम चलेगा। शिक्षकों (फैकल्टी) की कमी को दूर करने के लिए इंजीनियरिंग कालेजों में 398 पदों पर जल्द भर्ती की जाएगी। 

NIT : 5 साल में मिलेगी BTech MTech की ड्यूल डिग्री, साइबर सिक्योरिटी में शुरू होगा एमटेक

पिछले सत्र में डिग्री की 25 और डिप्लोमा की 35 फीसदी सीटें खाली रहीं
राज्य में 198 निजी क्षेत्र के इंजीनियरिंग कालेजों में से 26 बंद हो चुके हैं। इन कालेजों को नये कोर्सों के माध्यम से फिर से पठन-पाठन से गुलजार करने में मदद मिलेगी। सरकारी क्षेत्र के 14 इंजीनियरिंग कालेजों में दाखिले की स्थिति भी बहुत अच्छी नहीं बताई जा रही है।

