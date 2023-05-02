एमपी में BTech के 50 छात्र IIT इंदौर में करेंगे फाइनल ईयर की पढ़ाई

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरएमपी में BTech के 50 छात्र IIT इंदौर में करेंगे फाइनल ईयर की पढ़ाई

IIT Indore : मध्य प्रदेश सरकार के इंजीनियरिंग महाविद्यालयों के नियमित शिक्षकों को आईआईटी इंदौर से अंशकालीन पीएचडी करने का अवसर दिया जाएगा, जिसे वे अपने नियमित शिक्षकीय कार्य के साथ कर सकेंगे।

Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,भोपालTue, 02 May 2023 01:27 PM

मध्य प्रदेश के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों के बीटेक ( BTech) के 50 विद्यार्थी अंतिम वर्ष की पढ़ाई आईआईटी इंदौर में करेंगे। साथ ही उन्हें आईआईटी इंदौर में एमएस (रिसर्च) एवं एमएस (रिसर्च) + पीएचडी ड्यूल डिग्री करने का भी अवसर दिया जाएगा। इसका क्रियान्वयन शैक्षणिक सत्र 2023-24 से प्रारंभ किया जाएगा।

शासकीय इंजीनियरिंग महाविद्यालयों के नियमित शिक्षकों को आईआईटी इंदौर से अंशकालीन पीएचडी करने का अवसर दिया जाएगा, जिसे वे अपने नियमित शिक्षकीय कार्य के साथ कर सकेंगे। इससे शासकीय इंजीनियरिंग महाविद्यालयों में शिक्षकों की कमी के परिप्रेक्ष्य में पीएचडी अवकाश की समस्या का निराकरण भी हो सकेगा। इसके प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन के लिये आईआईटी इंदौर एवं राजीव गाँधी प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय भोपाल के मध्य एमओयू भी किया जा रहा है।
 

