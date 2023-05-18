Hindustan Hindi News
नौकरी के साथ नहीं कर सकते बीटेक, डिग्री मान्य नहीं
Anuradha Pandeyकरियर काउंसलर आशीष आदर्श,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 06:47 AM

भारत में केवल उन इंजीनियरिंग पाठ्यक्रमों को ही संचालित किया जा सकता है, जिनकी मान्यता ऑल इंडिया काउंसिल फॉर टेक्निकल एजुकेशन यानी एआईसीटीई से है। एआईसीटीई भारत सरकार के अंतर्गत एक स्वशासी निकाय है, जिसे बीटेक जैसे तकनीकी पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए मान्यता देने का एकाधिकार है और बगैर एआईसीटीई की मान्यता के कोई भी विश्वविद्यालय उस कॉलेज को सम्बद्धता प्रदान नहीं कर सकता। एआईसीटीई द्वारा अपने विभिन्न आदेशों में बार-बार यह स्पष्ट किया गया है कि बीटेक को डिस्टेंस एजुकेशन के माध्यम से नहीं चलाया जा सकता और नियमानुसार रेगुलर पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए कक्षाओं में न्यूनतम 75 उपस्थिति अनिवार्य है। अत आप नौकरी में रहते हुए बीटेक नहीं कर सकेंगे। मेरा सुझाव है कि यदि कोई भी संस्थान या एजुकेशनल कंसल्टेंट आपको नौकरी में रहते बीटेक डिग्री उपलब्ध कराने का प्रस्ताव दे, तो उसे तुरंत खारिज कर दें, क्योंकि आगे चल कर उस डिग्री का कोई लाभ आपको नहीं मिल सकेगा।

मैं इकोनॉमिक्स टीचर के रूप में अपना करियर बनाना चाहती हूं। मैं कॉमर्स से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट हूं और अभी बीएड अंतिम वर्ष की छात्रा हूं। इसके बाद मैं एमएड करूं या एमए इन एजुकेशन? कृपया सलाह दें।

मरियम इकबाल

आपने स्पष्ट नहीं किया है कि आप स्कूल टीचिंग में जाना चाहती हैं या कॉलेज टीचिंग में। बहरहाल, मैं दोनों स्थितियों को स्पष्ट कर देता हूं। स्कूल में टीचिंग के लिए न्यूनतम तीन योग्यताओं की आवश्यकता है - ग्रेजुएशन, बीएड और टीईटी। टीईटी यानी टीचर्स एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट आपकी शिक्षक बनने की योग्यता को स्थापित करता है। यदि आप किसी कॉलेज या यूनिवर्सिटी में टीचिंग करना चाहती हैं, तो आपको उस विषय में पोस्ट-ग्रेजुएशन के अतिरिक्त यूजीसी नेट या पीएचडी होना आवश्यक है। कॉलेज या यूनिवर्सिटी टीचिंग के लिए बीएड की आवश्यकता नहीं है। वहीं मास्टर इन एजुकेशन (एमएड) नेशनल काउंसिल फॉर टीचर्स एजुकेशन (एनसीटीई) के अधीन एक पाठ्यक्रम है और इसमें केवल बीएड उत्तीर्ण छात्रों को ही प्रवेश मिलता है। जबकि एमए इन एजुकेशन ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए एक सामान्य पीजी कोर्स हैै। बीएड कॉलेजों में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के तौर पर प्रवेश हेतु एमएड को मान्यता है। अत बीएड के बाद एनसीटीई मान्यता प्राप्त एमएड में दाखिला लेना चाहिए।

● उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी के 1468 पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित हैं।

ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया 23 मई से शुरू होगी। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 12 जून है। www.upsssc.gov.in पर जाकर आवेदन और पात्रता संबंधी जानकारी विस्तार से देख सकते हैं।

● राजस्थान एएनएम नियुक्तियों का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। इसके तहत राजस्थान महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता के 3736 पदों पर नियुक्तियां होंगी। विस्तार के लिए देखें sihfwrajasthan.com

● इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन में नॉन एग्जीक्यूटिव 65 पदों के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया अवधि 30 मई को समाप्त होगी। देखें iocl.com

