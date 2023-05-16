Hindustan Hindi News
BSSC : बिहार कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने 12वीं पास के लिए निकाली 232 पदों पर भर्ती

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 10:37 AM

BSSC Recruitment 2023: बिहार कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (बीएसएससी) ने स्टेनोग्राफर के 232 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। इसमें स्टेनोग्राफर के 225 और स्टेनो इंस्ट्रक्टर के 7 पद हैं। रिक्त पदों में 37 पद अनारक्षित हैं। 8 ईडब्ल्यूएस, 39 बीसी,  65 एमबीसी, 62 एससी और 4 एसटी वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हैं। 13 पद पिछड़े वर्ग की महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित हैं।  इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 15 मई से www.onlinebssc.com पर शुरू हो चुकी है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 14 जून 2023 है।

योग्यता 
स्टेनो (इंस्ट्रक्टर) - 12वीं पास और स्टेनोग्राफी 80 शब्द प्रति मिनट। हिंदी में 30 शब्द प्रति मिनट टाइपिंग और अंग्रेजी में 35 शब्द प्रति मिनट टाइपिंग।

स्टेनोग्राफर - 12वीं पास और कंप्यूटर टाइपिंग/बेसिक कंप्यूटर/वर्ड प्रोसेसिंग का ज्ञान।

आयु सीमा ( गणना 1 अगस्त 2022 से होगी)
न्यूनतम आयु - 18 वर्ष
अधिकतम आयु – 37 वर्ष
आयु में छूट: बिहार सरकार के नियमानुसार आयु सीमा में छूट मिलेगी।

वेतनमान - 19500 – 62000 रुपये

चयन  - ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप प्रश्नों की लिखित परीक्षा और स्किल टेस्ट (स्टेनो व टाइपिंग)

लिखित परीक्षा में क्वालिफाइंग मार्क्स
सामान्य वर्ग - 40 प्रतिशत
पिछड़ा वर्ग - 36.50 प्रतिशत
अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग - 34 प्रतिशत
एससी व एसटी - 32 प्रतिशत
महिला सभी वर्ग - 32 प्रतिशत
दिव्यांग - 32 प्रतिशत

आवेदन फीस
- सामान्य/ओबीसी/ईडब्ल्यूएस - रु. 540/-
- एससी/एसटी/ दिव्यांग - रु. 135/-
-  सभी वर्गों की महिलाएं -  135/-
शुल्क का भुगतान केवल ऑनलाइन माध्यम (नेट बैंकिंग, क्रेडिट या डेबिट कार्ड) से किया जा सकता है। 

ऑनलाइन आवेदन व नोटिफिकेशन देखने के लिए क्लिक करें 

