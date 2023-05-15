BSEH HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स को नतीजों का इंतजार कुछ देर में होगा खत्म

Hindustan Hindi News
हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई के 5 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स को बीएसईएच कक्षा 10 और कक्षा 12 के नतीजों का इंतजार है। आज हरिाणा बोर्ड द्वारा 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी होने की संभावना है। हालांकि, हरियाणा बोर्ड की

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 12:27 PM

हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई के 5 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स को बीएसईएच कक्षा 10 और कक्षा 12 के नतीजों का इंतजार है। आज हरिाणा बोर्ड द्वारा 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी होने की संभावना है। हालांकि, हरियाणा बोर्ड की तरफ से अभी तक आधिकारिक तौर पर नतीजों की तारीख को लेकर कोई बयान सामने नहीं आया है, फिर स्टूडेंट्स आज 12वीं के नतीजों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई परिणाम 2023 आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseh.org पर जारी किए जाएंगे और स्टूडेंट्स यहीं पर नतीजे चेक भी कर सकते हैं। लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल के लिए रोल नंबर को सब्मिट करना होगा, इसलिए स्टूडेंट्स अपेन एडमिट कार्ड से रोल नंबर निकाल लें।  Live UPdates

इस साल बोर्ड परीक्षा में 559738 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे। जिसमें से माध्यमिक कक्षा के 296329 व वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक के 263409 छात्र शामिल थे।हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट पिछली बार 73.18 फीसदी रहा था, वहीं प्राइवेट स्कूलों का रिजल्ट सरकारी स्कूलों से अच्छा रहा था सोनीपत जिले का रिजल्ट सबसे अच्छा और पंचकूला सबसे फिसड्डी रहा था भिवानी के ईशरलाल स्कूल की छात्रा अमीषा ने 499 अंक हासिल कर पूरे हरियाणा में टॉप किया था।

