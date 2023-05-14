BSEH HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: घोषित होने वाला है हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBSEH HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: घोषित होने वाला है हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं रिजल्ट

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 11:03 PM

BSEH HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड कल 15 मई को 10वीं 12वीं  का रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर जारी कर सकता है। हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाएं 27 फरवरी से शुरू हुई थी। एग्जाम 28 मार्च तक चले थे। परीक्षाएं 1475 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित करवाई गई थीं।  इस साल वार्षिक परीक्षा के लिए प्रदेशभर में 1475 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 559738 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे। इसमें सेकेंडरी कक्षा के 296329 और सीनियर सेकेंडरी के 263409 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे। 

हरियाणा बोर्ड रिजल्ट में देरी का एक कारण यह बताया जा रहा है कि छात्रों की SLC यानी स्कूल लीविंग सर्टिफिकेट हैं। बोर्ड द्वारा छात्रों की एसएलसी जांच की जा रही है। अगर एसएलसी फर्जी या गलत पाई जाती हैं तो इसे विद्यार्थियों का परिणाम रोका जायेगा। साथ ही जिन विद्यार्थियों ने एग्जाम फीस जमा नही कराई गई थी उनका भी परिणाम रोका जाएगा।

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: जारी होने वाला है BSEH रिजल्ट

यूं चेक करें हरियाणा बोर्ड रिजल्ट
स्टेप-1: आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर जाएं। 
स्टेप-2: होमपेज पर, HBSE 10th Result या 12th Result लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप-3: स्क्रीन पर एक नया पेज दिखाई देगा। 
स्टेप-4: पूछे गए क्रेडेंशियल दर्ज करें और सब्मिट विकल्प पर क्लिक करें। 
स्टेप-5: आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा। इसे डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए एक प्रिंटआउट लें।

पिछले साल हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट इस बार 73.18 फीसदी रहा था जबकि 12वीं परीक्षा में कुल 87.08 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे।

