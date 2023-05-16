Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBSEH 10th Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं के परीक्षा परिणम यहां 4 स्टेप्स में चेक करें

BSEH 10th Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं के परीक्षा परिणम यहां 4 स्टेप्स में चेक करें

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, हरियाणा की 10वीं परीक्षा के आज घोषित किए जा रहे हैं। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने 10वीं परीक्षा में भाग लिया हो वे अपना रिजल्ट कुछ ही पलों के बाद ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर चेक कर सक

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 04:32 PM

BSEH 10th Result 2023: माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, हरियाणा की 10वीं परीक्षा के आज घोषित किए जा चुके हैं। हरियाणा बोर्ड (BSEH) 10वीं परीक्षा 2023 में कुल  65.43 फीसदी छात्रों ने सफलता हासिल की है। हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा में तीन छात्रों ने 500 में से 498 अंक प्राप्त कर संयुक्त रूप से प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है। न्यू सनराइज सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल, भुना फतेहाबााद के हिमेश, और सोनीपत की वर्षा और भिवानी से एनजेएम हाईस्कूल के सोनू ने हरियाणा बोर्ड परीक्षा में टॉप किया है। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने 10वीं परीक्षा में भाग लिया हो वे अब अपना रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर  चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद यहां दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर भी 4 स्टेप्स में चेक कर सकेंगे। छात्रों की सुविधा के लिए हरियाणा बोर्ड ने कक्षा 10 रिजल्ट के दो लिंक जारी किए हैं कि जिससे कि वेबसाइट क्रैश न हो। हालांकि अभी रिजल्ट का लिंक खुलने में काफी समय लग रहा है।

Class 10 Result Link 2

 

हरियाणा बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष डीपी यादव ने एक दिन पहले बताया था कि हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट 16 मइ को शाम साढ़े तीन बजे के करीब घोषित किया जाएगा, लेकिन खबर प्रकाशित किए जाने के वक्त शाम 4 बजे तक भी बोर्ड की वेबसाइट https://bseh.org.in/class-x पर परिणाम देखने में छात्रों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा।

हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट 4 स्टेप्स में चेक करें:
1-छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://bseh.org.in/ पर जाएं।
2-अब क्लास 10 रिजल्ट के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3- अब अपना रोल नंबर व डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज कर सब्मिट करें।
4- हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट अब आपकी कम्प्यूटर स्क्रीन पर होगा जिसे चेक कर सकेंगे। 

Haryana BoardBSEHClass 10th Result