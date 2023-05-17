Hindustan Hindi News
BSEB Class 11 Admission 2023: OFSS पर बिहार बोर्ड 11वीं कक्षा में ऑनलाइन प्रवेश आज से शुरू

BSEB Class 11 Admission 2023: OFSS पर बिहार बोर्ड 11वीं कक्षा में ऑनलाइन प्रवेश आज से शुरू

BSEB Class 11 Admission 2023: OFSS पर बिहार बोर्ड 11वीं कक्षा में ऑनलाइन प्रवेश आज से शुरू
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,पटनाWed, 17 May 2023 11:02 AM

BSEB Class 11 Admission: बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति (BSEB) ने कक्षा 11 में प्रवेश के लिए आज, 17 मई 2023 से ऑनलाइन एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। बिहार बोर्ड 11वीं में प्रवेश बोर्ड ने छात्रों के लिए बने ऑनलाइन फैसिलेशन सिस्टम (OFSS) पर एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू  कर रहा है।

समिति के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि एडमिशन के लिए ऑनलाइन फॉर्म्स एडमिशन पोर्टल पर बुधवार को अपलोड किए जा चुके हैं। जिन छात्रों ने 10वीं की परीक्षा पास कर ली है वे कक्षा 11 में प्रवेश के लिए वेबसाइट www.ofssbihar.in पर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद छात्र अपना एडमिशन फॉर्म 17 मई 2023 से 26 मई 2023 के बीच भर सकते हैं।

बोर्ड के अनुसार, कक्षा 11 में एडमिशन राज्यभर के  10,268 सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूलों, कॉलेजों में किया जाएगा। छात्र अपने इलाके, स्ट्रीम व सीट उपलब्धता के हिसाब से सभी स्कूल, कॉलेजों की जानकारी पोर्टल पर हासिल कर सकते हैं।

बीएसईबी के एक सीनियर अधिकारी ने बताया कि कक्षा 11 की राज्यभर में कुल 22.97 सीटों पर एडमिशन दिया जाएगा। आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम में करीब 10 लाख सीटें हैं इसके बाद साइंस में 9.8 लाख सीटें और कॉमर्स में  2.28 लाख सीटें हैं। अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन शुल्क के रूप में 350 रुपए जमा कराने होंगे। अभ्यर्थी अपने पसंद के अधिकतम 20 स्कूल या कॉलेज सेलेक्ट कर सकेंगे।

