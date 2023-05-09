BSEB Bihar Board compartment matric Exam 2023: मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा 10 मई से शुरू

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBSEB Bihar Board compartment matric Exam 2023: मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा 10 मई से शुरू

मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा 10 मई से शुरू हो रही है।13 मई तक चलने वाली परीक्षा के लिए राज्यभर में 139 केंद्र बनाये गये हैं। मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा में कुल 72 हजार 286 परीक्षार

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाTue, 09 May 2023 07:58 AM

मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा 10 मई से शुरू हो रही है।13 मई तक चलने वाली परीक्षा के लिए राज्यभर में 139 केंद्र बनाये गये हैं। मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा में कुल 72 हजार 286 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हो रहे हैं। इनमें 43 हजार 708 छात्राएं और 28 हजार 578 छात्र शामिल होंगे। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार विशेष परीक्षा में 4005 और शेष 68 हजार 281 परीक्षार्थी कंपार्टमेंटल परीक्षा देंगे। इधर पटना जिले में कुल छह परीक्षा केंद्र बनाये गये हैं जहां 3039 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। प्रथम पाली 9.30 बजे शुरू है तो इसके लिए नौ बजे तक ही अंतिम प्रवेश मिलेगा।दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा दो बजे शुरू होगी।

इंटर कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा समाप्त बिहार बोर्ड के इंटर कंपार्टमेंटल सह विशेष परीक्षा सोमवार को समाप्त हो गई। अंतिम दिन पहली पाली में अतिरिक्त विषय के तहत उर्दू, मैथिली, संस्कृत, प्राकृत, मगही, भोजपुरी, अरबी, पर्सियन, पाली तथा बांग्ला की परीक्षा हुई। राज्य भर में 105 केंद्र बनाये गये थे। इसमें कुल 56435 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए।

● प्रथम पाली में मातृभाषा व दूसरी में द्वितीय भारतीय भाषा की परीक्षा होगी

● कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा के लिए 25 परीक्षार्थियों पर एक वीक्षक रहेंगे तैनात

बिहार बोर्ड ने सभी छात्रों को चप्पल पहन कर परीक्षा केंद्र पर आने का निर्देश दिया है। वहीं छात्र इलेक्ट्रॉनिक घड़ी, स्मार्ट घड़ी या मैग्नेटिक घड़ी पहन कर नहीं आयेंगे। बोर्ड ने जूता पहनने और घड़ी पहन कर परीक्षा देने पर पाबंदी लगाई हैं। परीक्षा सही से संचालित हो, इसके लिए बोर्ड का कंट्रोल रूम सोमवार से शुरू कर दिया गया है। पहले दिन प्रथम पाली में मातृभाषा व दूसरी पाली में द्वितीय भारतीय भाषा की परीक्षा होगी। कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा के लिए 25 परीक्षार्थियों पर एक वीक्षक रहेंगे। सभी को प्रत्येक पाली की परीक्षा शुरू होने के पहले छात्रों की पूरी जांच करनी है। हर केंद्र पर धारा 144 लागू रहेगी।

राज्य मदरसा बोर्ड ने एकेडमिक कैलेंडर जारी किया

पटना। बिहार राज्य मदरसा बोर्ड ने एकेडमिक कैलेंडर जारी कर दिया है। अब इसे राज्य भर के सभी मदरसों में भेजा जायेगा। इसकी जानकारी बोर्ड के परीक्षा नियंत्रक नूर असलम ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक बोर्ड वेबसाइट पर एकेडमिक कैलेंडर की सॉफ्ट कॉपी ही अपलोड थी। लेकिन अब हार्ड कॉपी जारी की गई है। कैलेंडर के माध्यम से बताया गया है कि पूरे साल भर कब- कब मदरसों में छुट्टियां की जाएगी। कैलेंडर के अनुसार साल में 36 दिन छुट्टियां रहेंगी।

