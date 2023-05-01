Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBSEB Bihar board: मैट्रिक परीक्षा में जुड़ेंगे 5 व्यावसायिक कोर्स

BSEB Bihar board: मैट्रिक परीक्षा में जुड़ेंगे 5 व्यावसायिक कोर्स

बिहार बोर्ड के मैट्रिक परीक्षा में पांच वोकेशनल कोर्स को जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें ब्यूटी एंड वेलनेस, सिक्योरिटी, रिटेल मैनेजमेंट, ऑटोमोबाइल और ट्यूरिज्म शामिल हैं। इस कोर्स को मैट्रिक परीक्षा के समय सारिणी

BSEB Bihar board: मैट्रिक परीक्षा में जुड़ेंगे 5 व्यावसायिक कोर्स
Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाMon, 01 May 2023 06:56 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

बिहार बोर्ड के मैट्रिक परीक्षा में पांच वोकेशनल कोर्स को जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें ब्यूटी एंड वेलनेस, सिक्योरिटी, रिटेल मैनेजमेंट, ऑटोमोबाइल और ट्यूरिज्म शामिल हैं। इस कोर्स को मैट्रिक परीक्षा के समय सारिणी में 2024 में जोड़ा जायेगा। इस कोर्स की परीक्षा दो स्तर पर की जायेगी। सैंद्धांतिक परीक्षा 30 अंकों की होगी। यह बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा ली जायेगी। वहीं प्रायोगिक परीक्षा एसएससी (सेक्टर स्किल काउंसिल) द्वारा ली जायेगी। एसएससी की ओ 70 अंकों का प्रायोगिक परीक्षा ली जायेगी। परीक्षा में राज्यभर के 33 स्कूलों से 1650 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे।

बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद द्वारा 33 जिलों के एक-एक स्कूल में वोकेशनल कोर्स शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत वर्ष 2022 में नौवीं कक्षा में नामांकन लिया गया। हर कोर्स में 50-50 सीटों पर नामांकन हुआ है। राज्यभर से कुल 1650 छात्रों का नामांकन हुआ। ये सभी छात्र मैट्रिक परीक्षा 2024 में शामिल होंगे। इसकी सैंद्धांतिक परीक्षा बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा ली जायेगी। वहीं, एसएससी द्वारा प्रायोगिक परीक्षा लेने के बाद उसका रिजल्ट बिहार बोर्ड को भेजा जायेगा। इसके बाद फाइनल रिजल्ट बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा जारी की जायेगी। बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद की मानें तो 2023 में 43 और स्कूलों में वोकेशनल कोर्स शुरू किया गया है। इसके छात्र 2025 की मैट्रिक परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
BSEBBihar Board 10th Result 2023