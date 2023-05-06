Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरbse.ap.gov.in , AP SSC Result 2023 Direct Link : BIEAP आंध्र 10वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट डाउनलोड

bse.ap.gov.in , AP SSC Result 2023 Direct Link : BIEAP आंध्र 10वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट डाउनलोड

AP SSC Result 2023 : बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन, आंध्र प्रदेश ने 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। बीआईईएपी ( BIEAP ) 10वीं रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bse.ap.gov.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं।

bse.ap.gov.in , AP SSC Result 2023 Direct Link : BIEAP आंध्र 10वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट डाउनलोड
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 11:01 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

AP SSC Result 2023 : बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन, आंध्र प्रदेश ने 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी होने वाला है। बीआईईएपी ( BIEAP ) 10वीं रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bse.ap.gov.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं। बीआईईएपी 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 3 अप्रैल से 18 अप्रैल के बीच हुई थीं। कुछेक पेपरों को छोड़कर परीक्षा सिंगल शिफ्ट में सुबह 9.30 बजे से 12.45 तक हुई थी। राज्य के 3349 केंद्रों पर करीब 6.5 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा दी थी। पिछले साल एपी एसएससी रिजल्ट में कुल 67.26 फीसदी छात्र सफल हुए थे।

AP SSC Results 2023: यूं चेक करें रिजल्ट 
- BSEAP की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bse.ap.gov.in पर जाएं।
- AP 10th Result लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- अपना रोल नंबर व अन्य डिटेल्स डालें। सब्मिट करने पर आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा। 

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: जानिए ग्रेडिंग सिस्टम
91-100 अंक = A1 ग्रेड
81-90 अंक = ए2 ग्रेड
71-80 अंक = बी1 ग्रेड
61-70 अंक = बी2 ग्रेड
51-60 अंक = सी1 ग्रेड
41-50 अंक = सी2 ग्रेड
35-40 अंक = डी ग्रेड

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023: पिछले साल के आंकड़े
2022 में कुल पास प्रतिशत:67.27%
2022 में लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत: 70.70
लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 2022: 64.02

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: वेबसाइटों की सूची
bse.ap.gov.in
results.bse.ap.gov.in
manabadi.co.in

पिछले साल एपी एसएससी रिजल्ट में कुल 67.26 फीसदी छात्र सफल हुए थे। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 70.70 रहा था जबकि लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 64.02 रहा था। 2021 में कोरोना के चलते यह सफलता प्रतिशत 100 था। 2022 में एपी एसएससी रिजल्ट में प्रकाशम जिले में सबसे ज्यादा छात्र सफल हुए। वहीं अनंतपुर जिले में सबसे कम छात्र सफल हुए। कुल 615908 छात्रों में 414281 अभ्यर्थी पास हुए।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
AP SSC Result