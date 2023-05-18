Hindustan Hindi News
BSE Odisha 2023 Result Date, Time: आज घोषित किए जाएंगे ओडिशा 10वीं के नतीजे, चेक कर सकेंगे bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 : बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( बीएसई ), ओडिशा आज कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट घोषित करेगी। स्टूडेंट्स बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseodisha.ac.in से रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे। स्कूल कोड औ

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 07:20 AM

BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 : बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( बीएसई ), ओडिशा आज कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट घोषित करेगी। स्टूडेंट्स बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseodisha.ac.in से रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे। स्कूल कोड और पासवर्ड  के जरिए स्टूडेंट्स मार्क्स चेक कर सकेंगे। आपको बता दें कि ओडिशा बोर्ड 10वीं के एग्जाम आयोजन 10 मार्च से 17 मार्च तक किया गया था। 

नतीजे घोषित होने पर  orissaresults.nic.in और bseodisha.ac.in पर चेक किए जा सकेंगे। इस परीक्षा में 10 लाख उम्मीदवार शामिल हुए थे। बताया जा रहा था कि नतीजे सुबह 10 बजे तक जारी कर दिए जाएंगे और 12 बजे तक स्टूडेंट्स इसे चेक कर सकेंगे। 

यूं चेक करें रिजल्ट
- सबसे पहले बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseodisha.ac.in पर जाएं।
- होम पेज पर लेटेस्ट अपडेट के सेक्शन में जाएं।
- इसके बाद रिजल्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- नया पेज खुल जाएगा। यहां मांगी गई सभी आवश्यक जानकारी दर्ज करें।
- सब्मिट करने पर आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा।

Odisha 10th ResultBoard Result