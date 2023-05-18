Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBSE Odisha Result 2023 Live: बीएसई ओडिशा 10वीं रिजल्ट bseodisha.ac.in पर होने वाला है जारी

BSE Odisha Result 2023 Live: बीएसई ओडिशा 10वीं रिजल्ट bseodisha.ac.in पर होने वाला है जारी

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live : बीएसई ओडिशा कुछ देर में कक्षा 10वीं का  रिजल्ट घोषित करने वाला है। स्टूडेंट्स bseodisha.ac.in व orissaresults.nic.in पर जाकर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे।

BSE Odisha Result 2023 Live: बीएसई ओडिशा 10वीं रिजल्ट bseodisha.ac.in पर होने वाला है जारी
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 07:56 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 Live : बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( बीएसई ), ओडिशा कुछ देर में कक्षा 10वीं का  रिजल्ट घोषित करने वाला है। स्टूडेंट्स बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseodisha.ac.in व orissaresults.nic.in पर जाकर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे। स्कूल कोड व पासवर्ड से मार्क्स चेक किए जा सकेंगे। ओडिशा बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा का आयोजन 10 मार्च से 17 मार्च 2023 के बीच किया गया था। इस वर्ष रेगुलर, एक्स-रेगुलर, मध्यमा (संस्कृत) और मुक्त विद्यालय प्रमाणपत्र श्रेणी में छह लाख से अधिक छात्र मैट्रिक परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हैं। 

BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 : यूं चेक करें रिजल्ट
- सबसे पहले बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseodisha.ac.in पर जाएं।
- होम पेज पर लेटेस्ट अपडेट के सेक्शन में जाएं।
- इसके बाद 'DOWNLOAD CLASS-X Result 2023' के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- नया पेज खुल जाएगा। यहां मांगी गई सभी आवश्यक जानकारी दर्ज करें।
- सब्मिट करने पर आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा।

पिछले साल ओडिशा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट 6 जुलाई को घोषित किया गया था। 

बीएसई ओडिशा 10वीं रिजल्ट 2023 एसएमएस के जरिए स्कोर कैसे चेक करें?
स्टेप 1: मोबाइल के मैसेज बॉक्स में जाकर टाइप करें- OR01 <रोल नंबर> टाइप करें
चरण 2: 5676750 पर एसएमएस भेजें।
चरण 3: उम्मीदवारों के मोबाइल फोन पर स्कोर कार्ड आ जाएगा।

बीएसई ओडिशा परिणाम 2023 एसए2 कक्षा 10वीं के लिए पुनर्मूल्यांकन के आवेदन जून में शुरू होंगे। आज प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेस में सप्लीमेंट्री परीक्षा की तारीखों की घोषणा भी होगी। बीएसई 10वीं रिजल्ट की मार्कशीट में रोल नंबर, जन्म तिथि, विषयों का नाम और प्रत्येक विषय में प्राप्त अंक, स्कूल का नाम और ग्रेड जैसे डिटेल्स होंगी।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Odisha 10th Result