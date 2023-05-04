Hindustan Hindi News
नर्सिंग में दाखिले के लिए पास करना होगा JCECEB, जानें क्या होंगे न्यूनतम मार्क्स

सभी संस्थानों में झारखंड संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद की प्रवेश परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण छात्रों का ही दाखिला होगा। संस्थानों की 50 प्रतिशत सीटें जेसीईसीईबी की काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से आवंटित होंगी

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो,रांचीThu, 04 May 2023 08:39 AM

झारखंड में नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई में निजी संस्थानों की मनमानी पर नकेल कसने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने नियमावली निर्धारित कर दिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अरुण कुमार सिंह ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। यह नियमावली ‘झारखंड राज्यान्तर्गत नर्सिंग संस्थानों के प्रबंधन, नामांकन एवं परीक्षा संचालन नियमावली 2023 कहलाएगी, जो झारखंड गजट में प्रकाशन की तिथि से लागू हो जाएगी। इसके माध्यम से राज्य में संचालित सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी एवं पीपीपी मोड पर संचालित नर्सिंग संस्थानों में नामांकन की प्रक्रिया, सीटों का वर्गीकरण एवं परीक्षा संचालन निर्धारित मापदंडों के आधार पर किया जाएगा। साथ ही नियमावली के अंतर्गत वर्णित नियमों का पालन नहीं करने की स्थिति में संस्थानों के विरुद्ध नियमानुसार दंड भी अधिरोपित किया जा सकेगा। जिसके तहत निर्धारित राशि की वसूली के साथ साथ निबंधन की समाप्ति एवं मान्यता समाप्ति तक का प्रावधान किया गया है।

जेसीईसीईबी उत्तीर्ण होना अनिवार्य
सभी संस्थानों में झारखंड संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद (जेसीईसीईबी) द्वारा आयोजित प्रवेश परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण छात्रों का ही दाखिला होगा। इसमें सरकारी संस्थानों की सभी सीटें एवं पीपीपी मोड पर संचालित व निजी संस्थानों की 50 प्रतिशत सीटें जेसीईसीईबी की काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से आवंटित होंगी। निजी संस्थानों में 50 मुक्त सीट व 50 प्रबंधन की सीटें होगी।

दाखिले के न्यूनतम अर्हतांक
सामान्य वर्ग 40
पिछड़ा वर्ग 36.5
अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग 34
अजा/अजजा/महिला 32
आदिम जनजाति 30
आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर 40

