BPSC teacher recruitment 2023: शिक्षक नियुक्ति 2019 के बाद एसटीईटी का आयोजन नहीं, कई विषयों में नहीं मिलेंगे अभ्यर्थी

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBPSC teacher recruitment 2023: शिक्षक नियुक्ति 2019 के बाद एसटीईटी का आयोजन नहीं, कई विषयों में नहीं मिलेंगे अभ्यर्थी

 प्राथमिक से उच्चत्तर माध्यमिक तक के स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की बहाली के लिए बीपीएससी द्वारा होने वाली परीक्षा में कई विषयों में अभ्यर्थी नहीं मिलेंगे। 2019 में हाईस्कूल और प्लस 2 स्कूलों में नियुक्ति के

Anuradha Pandeyअभिषेक कुमार,पटनाTue, 16 May 2023 06:58 AM

 प्राथमिक से उच्चत्तर माध्यमिक तक के स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की बहाली के लिए बीपीएससी द्वारा होने वाली परीक्षा में कई विषयों में अभ्यर्थी नहीं मिलेंगे। 2019 में हाईस्कूल और प्लस 2 स्कूलों में नियुक्ति के लिए शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा का आयोजन बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने किया था। इसके बाद चार साल से परीक्षा नहीं हुई है। ऐसी स्थिति में शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति परीक्षा में पदों की संख्या कम होने की उम्मीद है। हाईस्कूलों में 32 हजार 916 शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति के लिए बीपीएससी परीक्षा आयोजित करेगी, जबकि सभी विषय मिलाकर 53 हजार 715 अभ्यर्थी ही एसटीईटी पेपर एक में क्वालिफाइड हैं।

इनमें भी केवल सामाजिक विज्ञान में 26221 अभ्यर्थी पास हैं। वहीं उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूलों के शिक्षकों की 57 हजार 618 पदों पर बहाली के लिए परीक्षा होनी है, इसमें भी एसटीईटी के पेपर 2 में सभी विषयों को मिलाकर सीट से कम 26,687 अभ्यर्थी ही उपलब्ध हैं। कला संकाय में पद सृजित पर चार साल से परीक्षा नहीं हुई सरकार की ओर इस बार कला संकाय में उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के लिए पद सृजित तो कर दिया है पर 2019 में कला विषय में एसटीईटी की परीक्षा ही नहीं ली गई है। ऐसी स्थिति में उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में कला विषयों के शिक्षकों के पद रिक्त रह जाएंगे। सरकार इन पदों को भरने के लिए पहले एसटीईटी कराना होगा। अगर ऐसा नहीं किया गया तो कला संकाय में सृजित किये गए 19749 पद खाली रह जाएंगे। दूसरी तरफ भाषा तथा मानविकी विषयों की शिक्षकों के लिए अंतिम बार 2012 में शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा का आयोजन हुआ था। इन विषयों में भी बिना एसटीईटी कराए रिक्त सीटों को भरना संभव नहीं होगा। इन विषयों में नही मिलेंगे शिक्षक विषय पास अभ्यर्थी की संख्या 1. अंग्रेजी 4663 2.गणित 7289 3. विज्ञान 6152 4. भौतिकी 814 5. रसायन 1104 6. वनस्पति विज्ञान 816 उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के लिए कला संकाय में सृजित पद विषय संख्या अर्थशास्त्रत्त् 513 भूगोल 1033 इतिहास 5870 गृहविज्ञान 1275 गणित 26 संगीत 2043 दर्शनशास्त्रत्त् 170 राजनीति विज्ञान 5343 मनोविज्ञान 2015 समाजशास्त्रत्त् 1434 शारीरिक एवं योग शिक्षक 16

Bihar Shikshak BhartiBihar Shikshak NiyojanShikshak Bharti Result