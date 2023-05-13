Hindustan Hindi News
BPSC : बीपीएससी ने जारी किया बिहार 1.78 लाख शिक्षक भर्ती का सिलेबस और परीक्षा पैटर्न, नोटिफिकेशन जल्द

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने शिक्षक भर्ती ( Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam syllabus ) का सिलेबस वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध करा दिया है। बीपीएससी ने कहा है कि नोटिफिकेशन जल्द जारी होगा।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो,पटनाSat, 13 May 2023 09:18 PM

) का सिलेबस वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध करा दिया है। आयोग ने विषयवार पाठ्यक्रम एवं परीक्षा की संरचना विवरण कर दिया है। परीक्षा से संबंधित सभी तरह की जानकारी दी गई है। आयोग से प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति होनी है। आयोग की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार बताया गया है कि 1.78 लाख शिक्षक नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया के लिए विज्ञापन जल्द निकाला जाएगा। सचिव रविभूषण ने बताया कि आयोग को पूरी जबावदेही मिल गई है। 

प्राइमरी शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति अधियाचना बीपीएससी को भेजी
शिक्षा विभाग ने प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति की अधियाचना बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग को औपचारिक रूप से भेज दी है। हालांकि, मध्य विद्यालयों, माध्यमिक विद्यालयों और उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति की अधियाचना सोमवार तक जा सकेगी। सर्वाधिक नियुक्ति प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में ही होनी है। पहली से पांचवी कक्षा में विद्यालय शिक्षकों के 85477 पद सृजित हुए हैं। मध्य विद्यालय (कक्षा 6-8) के 1745, माध्यमिक (कक्षा 9-10) के 33186 और उच्चतर माध्यमिक (कक्षा 11-12) के 57618 पद सृजित हुए हैं। 

यहां देखें सिलेबस

शिक्षा विभाग इस समय 1.78 लाख विद्यालय शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया में जुटा है। इन पदों पर नियुक्ति की अधिचायना बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग को भेजनी है। इसके बाद वहां से विज्ञापन निकालकर नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया विधिवत रूप से प्रारंभ होगी। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने पहले ही नियुक्ति के लिए बीपीएससी को प्राधिकृत कर दिया है। इसके बाद बीपीएससी अपने स्तर से इसकी तैयारी में जुट गया है। सभी पदों के लिए अधिचायना प्राप्त होने के बाद वह नियुक्ति के लिए प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा आयोजित करेगा। इसके पहले विज्ञापन निकाला जाएगा।

