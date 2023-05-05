BPSC: 32वीं न्यायिक सेवा परीक्षा 2023 के लिए आवेदन की तारीख बढ़ाने का फैसला

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBPSC: 32वीं न्यायिक सेवा परीक्षा 2023 के लिए आवेदन की तारीख बढ़ाने का फैसला

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 09:55 AM

BPSC 32nd Exam 2023: बिहार पब्लिक सर्विस कमिशन ने  32वीं न्यायिक सेवा परीक्षा 2023 के लिए आवेदन की तारीख को बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया है। आवेदन अब उ्ममीदवार 8 मई 2023 तक कर सकते हैं। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने अभी तक आवेदन नहीं किया है, वो bpsc.bih.nic.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। बीपीएससी की 32वीं न्यायिक सेवा परीक्षा 2023 के लिए 27 फरवरी से चल रही आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है। बीपीएससी की इस प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के जरिए कुल 155 रिक्त पदों पर योग्य व इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है। भ्यर्थी मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय या संस्थान से विधि स्नातक अथवा समतुल्य परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण हो। अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां दिया जा रहा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन देख सकते हैं।  

आवेदन की प्रमुख तिथियां:
ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि - 27 फरवरी 2023
ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि - 8 may 2023

कुल रिक्तियां - 155 पद।

आयु सीमा - 22 से 35 वर्ष तक। आरक्षित वर्ग को नियमानुसार छूट भी मिलेगी।

आवेदन शुल्क :  सामान्य वर्ग, ओबीसी के लिए 600 रुपए। अन्य अभ्यर्थियों 150 रुपए।

 

BPSCBPSC Judicial Services Main Exam