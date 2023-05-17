Hindustan Hindi News
BPSC: अनुदेशक पद के लिए आवेदन शुरू, 232 पदों के लिए Vacancy

बिहार कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने बिहार सचिवालय आशुलिपिक सेवा संवर्ग के अंतर्गत अनुदेशक (आशुलेखन) के 232 पदों के लिए रिक्तियां निकाली हैं। इसके लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। अभ्यर्थी आयोग की वेबसाइ

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,​​​​​​​पटनाWed, 17 May 2023 07:19 AM

बिहार कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने बिहार सचिवालय आशुलिपिक सेवा संवर्ग के अंतर्गत अनुदेशक (आशुलेखन) के 232 पदों के लिए रिक्तियां निकाली हैं। इसके लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। अभ्यर्थी आयोग की वेबसाइट bssc. bihar. gov. in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 14 जून है। इसमें महिलाओं को क्षैतिज आरक्षण 35 प्रतिशत के तहत 31 पद शामिल हैं। इस परीक्षा के लिए अगर 40 हजार से अधिक आवेदन प्राप्त होगा तो प्रारंभिक परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा में 150 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। एक प्रश्न के उत्तर के लिए चार अंक निर्धारित है। प्रत्येक गलत उत्तर पर एक अंक काटे जाएंगे। परीक्षा सवा दो घंटें की होगी।

हिन्दी और अंग्रेजी भाषा में प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे परीक्षा में हिन्दी और अंग्रेजी भाषा में प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे, जो पूरी तरह से वस्तुनिष्ट होंगे। आवेदन करने के लिए सामान्य श्रेणी, ओबीसी, ईबीसी को 540 रुपये देने होंगे। वहीं एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांग को 135 रुपये देने होंगे। राज्य के बाहरी छात्रों को भी 540 रुपये लगेंगे।

