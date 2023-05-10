Hindustan Hindi News
BPSC 68th Mains Exam: बीपीएससी 68वीं मुख्य परीक्षा 12 मई से, पहली बार लागू होंगे ये नियम

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,पटनाWed, 10 May 2023 04:20 PM

बीपीएससी 68वीं मुख्य परीक्षा 12 मई से 18 मई के बीच आयोजित होगी। बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। पटना मुख्यालय में 7 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा का आयोजन होगा। कुल 3444 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। परीक्षा शुरू होने से एक घण्टे पहले ही प्रवेश बंद कर दिया जाएगा।  सुबह साढ़े सात बजे एंट्री शुरू हो जाएगी। सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जैमर लगा होगा। परीक्षार्थियों से एग्जाम शुरू होने से 2 घंटे पहले पहुंचने के लिए कहा गया है।

बीपीएससी 68वीं मुख्य परीक्षा की खास बातें
- इस बार मुख्य परीक्षा में पहली बार विषयनिष्ठ और वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न पूछे जायेंगे। हिंदी विषय में 100 अंकों का क्वालिफाइंग मार्क्स होगा। 
- उत्तर पुस्तिका में प्रश्न होंगे। अलग से कॉपी नहीं दी जाएगी। यह व्यवस्था पहली बार लागू की जा रही है।
- निबंध तीन सौ अंकों का पूछा जाएगा और यह मेधा में जुटेगा, यह अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है 
- ऐच्छिक विषय में 100 अंकों का होगा , यह क्वालिफाइंग होगा
-छात्र तीन भाषा में परीक्षा दे सकते हैं, अंग्रेजी, हिंदी और उर्दू
- पहली बार 300 नंबर के निबंध विषय को किया गया है शामिल
-परीक्षार्थियों को अलग से एक प्रिंटेड प्रश्न पत्र मिलेगा
-तीन भाषाओं का परीक्षा में विकल्प दिया जाएगा
- विषयनिष्ठ विषयों के लिए एक साधारण कैलकुलेटर की अनुमति होगी
-इलेक्ट्रोनिक सामग्री के साथ पकड़े जाने पर होगी कार्रवाई 
- आयोग की सभी परीक्षाओं में 5 वर्षों के लिए प्रतिबंधित होंगे 
- अफवाह फैलाने पर अगले 3 साल के लिए प्रतिबंधित होंगे

बीपीएससी 68वीं में 324 पदों पर भर्ती होगी। मुख्य परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 26 जुलाई 2023 को आएगा। इंटरव्यू 11 अगस्त 2023 से शुरू होंगे और फाइनल रिजल्ट 9 अक्टूबर 2023 को आएगा। बीपीएससी 68वीं  परीक्षा के लिए चार लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था । 

