BPSC 68th Exam: बीपीएससी 68वीं मुख्य परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड bpsc.bih.nic.in पर जारी

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,पटनाMon, 01 May 2023 09:27 PM

BPSC 68th Exam Admit Card: बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने बीपीएससी 68वीं मुख्य परीक्षा (लिखित) के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। जो अभ्यर्थी बीपीएससी की 68वीं मुख्य परीक्षा में भाग लेना चाहते हों वे आयोग की वेबसाइट bpsc.bih.nic.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। बीपीएससी की ओर से शनिवार को अपलोड किए गए नोटिस में कहा गया है कि सभी अभ्यर्थियों के ई- प्रवेश पत्र आयोग की वेबसाइट पर 28-04-2023 को अपलोड कर दिया गया है। अभ्यर्थी अपने एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए अंतिम समय तक इंतजार नहीं करेंगे।

उम्मीदवार अपना प्रवेश पत्र आयोग की वेबसाइट www.bpsc.bih.nic.in अथवा www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थियों को बाई पोस्ट यानी डाक से प्रवेश पत्र नहीं भेजा जाएगा। बीपीएससी 68वीं प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के परिणाम 27 मार्च 2023 को घोषित किए गए थे।

बीपीएससी की ओर से पूर्व में जारी सूचना के अनुसार प्री परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 258038 अभ्यर्थियों की ओएमआर उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं को स्कैन कर किया गया था जिनमें कुल 3590 अभ्यर्थियों को सफल घोषित किए गए थे।

