BOB Recruitment 2023: बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में 157 पदों पर भर्तियां, देखिए डिटेल्स

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBOB Recruitment 2023: बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में 157 पदों पर भर्तियां, देखिए डिटेल्स

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 07:47 PM

BOB Recruitment 2023: बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने स्पेशलिस्ट ऑफिसर के नियमित पदों पर भर्ती के लिए योग्य व इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों से आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा की यह वैकेंसी कॉर्पोरेट एंड इंस्टीट्यूशनल क्रेडिट डिपार्टमेंट के लिए है। जो अभ्यर्थी बीओबी की इस भर्ती में आवेदन करने के लिए इच्छुक और योग्य हों वे यहां आवेदन योग्यता, आयु सीमा आदि की प्रमुख शर्तें बैंक ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट या हाल में जारी रोजगार समाचार पत्र में पढ़ सकते हैं। ध्यान रखें कि बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा की इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 17 मई 2023 है, ऐसे आवेदन अंतिम तिथि से पहले पहुंच जाना चाहिए। बैंक ने इस भर्ती के लिए 27 अप्रैल से आवेदन विंडो फिर से खोलने का फैसला किया था।

रिक्तियों का ब्योरा:
बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा की इस वैकेंसी से कुल 157 पदों पर योग्य अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाएगा। इस भर्ती के तहत पदवार रिक्तियों का ब्योरा इस प्रकार है-

रिलेशनशिप मैनेजर: 66
क्रेडिट एनालिस्ट: 74
विदेशी मुद्रा अधिग्रहण और संबंध प्रबंधक: 17

आवेदन योग्यता-
सभी पदों के लिए आवेदन योग्यता अगल-अलग है। अभ्यर्थी को ग्रेजुए होने के साथ संबंधित क्षेत्र में पीजी डिप्लोमा अन्य डिग्री होना जरूरी है। अभ्यर्थियों को सलाह है कि आवेदन करने से पहले पूरा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन ध्यान से पढ़ लें।

आयु सीमा - 35 वर्ष से 42 वर्ष तक। कुछ पदों के लिए अधिकत आयु सीमा 35 व 30 वर्ष है।

वेतनमान - 48170 रुपए प्रतिमाह से 69180 रुपए तक। 

BOB भर्ती में ऐसे करें आवेदन-
इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 17 मई 2023 तक योग्य अभ्यर्थी बैंक की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के जरिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की लास्ट डेट के बाद कोई भी आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

