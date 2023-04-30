Hindustan Hindi News
जुड़वा भाइयों को JEE Main में मिले 99.91 और 99.83 पर्सेंटाइल, सेशन-1 में भी थे 99 से ऊपर

जुड़वा भाइयों को JEE Main में मिले 99.91 और 99.83 पर्सेंटाइल, सेशन-1 में भी थे 99 से ऊपर

JEE Main Result: शिक्षक अनिल कुमार सिन्हा के जुड़वा पुत्र अर्णव और अपूर्व को इस बार 99.91 और 99.83 पर्सेंटाइल मिला है। पिछली बार की परीक्षा में दोनों भाइयों को 99.74 और 99.51 पर्सेंटाइल मिला था।

जुड़वा भाइयों को JEE Main में मिले 99.91 और 99.83 पर्सेंटाइल, सेशन-1 में भी थे 99 से ऊपर
Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,मुजफ्फरपुरSun, 30 Apr 2023 08:51 AM

जेईई मेन के दूसरे चरण का रिजल्ट शनिवार को जारी कर दिया गया। बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के दर्जनों विद्यार्थियों ने इसमें सफलता का परचम लहराया है। बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे विद्यार्थी हैं जिन्होंने 99 से अधिक पर्सेंटाइल लाकर अपनी प्रतिभा साबित की है। इस बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे भी विद्यार्थी हैं जिन्होंने पहले चरण में भी 98 पर्सेंटाइल से अधिक अंक लाया था और दूसरे चरण की परीक्षा में 99 से भी अधिक आया है। पहले चरण की परीक्षा में 99 पर्सेंटाइल से अधिक अंक लाने वाले शहर के जुड़वा भाइयों ने दूसरे चरण में भी अपनी सफलता प्रतिभा के बल पर बरकरार रखी है। शिक्षक अनिल कुमार सिन्हा के जुड़वा पुत्र अर्णव और अपूर्व को इस बार 99.91 और 99.83 पर्सेंटाइल मिला है। पिछली बार की परीक्षा में दोनों भाइयों को 99.74 और 99.51 पर्सेंटाइल मिला था। मां जुगनू कुमारी सिन्हा ने कहा कि दोनों भाई ने साथ रहकर ही परीक्षा की तैयार की। अगर एक को कोई टॉपिक कठिन लगता तो दूसरा उसे समझाता। दोनों ने एक-दूसरे का साथ दिया है। अपूर्व और अणर्व ने कहा कि हम दोनों का साथ होना इस परीक्षा की बेहतर तैयारी का एक बड़ा कारण है।

जीनियस क्लासेज के श्रेया झा को मिला 96.94 पर्सेंटाइल जीनियस क्लासेज के विद्यार्थियों ने जेईई मेन के दूसरे चरण में भी सफलता प्राप्त कर जिले का मान बढ़ाया। विद्यार्थियों के इस प्रर्दशन पर निदेशिका प्रीति रानी ने कहा कि बच्चों के इस सफलता में सबसे बड़ा योगदान उनकी कड़ी मेहनत और जीनियस क्लासेज के अनुभवी शिक्षकों का है। प्रशासनिक निदेशक भारतेंदु कुमार ने विद्यार्थियों को बधाई देते हुए उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की।

JEE main result 2023: बिहार के 16000 देंगे JEE एडवांस, किसी ने 9वीं से शुरू की थी तैयारी, तो किसी ने 9 घंटे की पढ़ाई, जानें इन टॉपर्स की तैयारी का मंत्र

उन्होंने बताया कि जीनियस क्लासेस न सिर्फ मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग की प्रवेश परीक्षा में अपितु 10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड में भी बेहतर परिणाम दे रहा है। संस्थान की श्रेया झा को 96.94, मृत्युजंय कुमार को 93.12, आदित्य कुमार को 92.64, रोहित कुमार को 90.48, आशीष रंजन को 87.12 पर्सेंटाइल मिला है।

एपेक्स के विद्यार्थियों को मिली सफलता जेईई मेन के दूसरे चरण के रिजल्ट में एपेक्स क्लासेज के विद्यार्थियों का फिर से जलवा बरकरार रखा है। राणा सूर्यम ने 99.85, रोहन कुमार ने 98.15, हस्सान अतहर ने 97.98, मनीष कुमार 97.91, रोशन कुमार 97.85, प्रियांशु कुमार 97.76, राजा कुमार साह 96.55 समेत दर्जनों छात्रों को 95 पर्सेंटाइल से अधिक अंक मिले हैं। निदेशक आशीष मिश्रा ने बताया कि उत्तीर्ण सभी विद्यार्थियों के एडवांस की तैयारी को लेकर अलग से टीम बनाई गई है।

