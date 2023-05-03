Bihar Teacher recruitment 2023: शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति के लिए इसी माह विज्ञापन प्रकाशित किया जा सकता है

Hindustan Hindi News
शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति के लिए इसी माह विज्ञापन प्रकाशित किया जा सकता है। शिक्षा विभाग के सूत्रों के अनुसार कैबिनेट की मंजूरी के बाद शिक्षकों के सभी पदों को जिलों में आवश्यकता अनुसार बांटकर रोस्टर क्लीयर

Anuradha Pandeyहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो।,पटनाWed, 03 May 2023 07:27 AM

शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति के लिए इसी माह विज्ञापन प्रकाशित किया जा सकता है। शिक्षा विभाग के सूत्रों के अनुसार कैबिनेट की मंजूरी के बाद शिक्षकों के सभी पदों को जिलों में आवश्यकता अनुसार बांटकर रोस्टर क्लीयरेंस के लिए भेजा जाएगा। जिलों से आरक्षण रोस्टर क्लीयरेंस के बाद विज्ञापन के लिए बीपीएससी को अधिचायना भेजी जाएगी। कैबिनेट की बैठक में एक लाख 78 हजार 26 पदों के सृजन की स्वीकृति दी गई है, जिसमें कक्षा 1 से 5 तक 85477, कक्षा 6 से 8 तक 1745, कक्षा 9 से 10 तक 33186 तथा कक्षा 11 से 12 तक 57618 पद शामिल हैं। वाणिज्य संकाय में 2916 पद, जिसमें बिजनेस स्टडीज के सर्वाधिक 1328 शामिल हैं, का सृजन किया गया है। भाषा एवं अन्य संकाय में 19064 पद का सृजन किया गया है। इसमें कंप्यूटर शिक्षक के 8395, अंग्रेजी भाषा के 3468, हिंदी के 3079, उर्दू के 1684, फारसी के 305, अरबी के 200, एनआरबी के 715 तथा संस्कृत के 1031 पद हैं।

शिक्षक नियुक्ति का इसी माह निकलेगा विज्ञापन

माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के लिए 27 हजार 125 पद

कक्षा 9 से 10 तक माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के लिए अंग्रेजी, हिन्दी, विज्ञान, गणित व सामाजिक विज्ञान जैसे महत्वपूर्ण प्रत्येक विषय के लिए 5425 पदों सहित कुल 27 हजार 125 पदों का सृजन किया गया है। द्वितीय भारतीय भाषा के लिए 3191 पद सृजित किए गए हैं। द्वितीय भारतीय भाषा उर्दू, फारसी एवं अरबी के लिए क्रमश 2100, 300 एवं 200 पदों का सृजन हुआ है। माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में विशेष शिक्षक के 270 पदों का सृजन किया गया है।

उच्चतर माध्यमिक के लिए 35 हजार 638 पद

कक्षा 11 से 12 उच्चतर माध्यमिक के लिए विज्ञान संकाय में 15889 पदों में सर्वाधिक जीव विज्ञान के लिए 5421, रसायन में 4799, गणित में 2647 व भौतिकी में 3022 पद का सृजन किया गया है। कला संकाय में 19749 पदों में इतिहास में 5870 पद, राजनीति शास्त्रत्त् में 5354, संगीत में 2043, मनोविज्ञान में 2015, समाजशास्त्रत्त् में 1434, गृह विज्ञान में 1275, भूगोल में 1033 व अर्थशास्त्रत्त् में 513 पद है।

