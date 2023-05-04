Hindustan Hindi News
बिहार दारोगा भर्ती 2023: BPSSC ने शुरू की 64 पदों के लिए आवदेन प्रक्रिया, इस Link से करें एप्लाई
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 04 May 2023 04:05 PM

BPSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023: बिहार पुलिस अवर सेवा आयोग ने सब-इंस्पेक्टर और सब डिविजनल फायर स्टेशन ऑफिसर भर्ती के 64 पदों के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इच्छुक व योग्य उम्मीदवार bpssc.bih.nic.in पर जाकर 4 जून तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस भर्ती के तहत मद्य निषेध विभाग में सब इंस्पेक्टर के 11 और अग्निशमन विभाग में सब डिविजनल फायर स्टेशन ऑफिसर के 53 वैकेंसी भरी जाएंगी। 20 वर्ष से 37 वर्ष  तक के किसी भी विषय से ग्रेजुएट युवा इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। स

पंजीकरण और भुगतान करने से पहले एक वैध एवं सक्रिय मोबाइल नम्बर और ई-मेल आईडी रखें जो यथासम्भव आपके नाम से पंजीकृत हो, उसका प्रयोग कर अभ्यर्थी अपना पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। पंजीकरण करने के लिए मोबाइल नम्बर तथा ईमेल आईडी अनिवार्य  है। यदि आपकी अपनी ई-मेल आईडी नहीं है तो अपनी ईमेल आईडी जरूरी बना लें क्योंकि ऑनलाइन आवेदन-पत्र भरने के क्रम में एवं चयन प्रक्रिया के दौरान जरूरत के मुताबिक सूचनाएं आपके ईमेल आईडी  एवं आपके मोबाइल फोन पर साझा की जाएंगी। एक मोबाइल नम्बर से मात्र एक ही आवेदन-पत्र भरा जा सकेगा। 

आवेदन के दो भाग हैं- 
1. पंजीकरण - इसमें नाम, मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल , आरक्षण कोटि, लिंग, जन्मतिथि की डिटेल्स भरनी होंगी। इसके बाद पेमेंट करना होगा। इसके बाद अभ्यर्थी को पंजीकरण नंबर व पासवर्ड एसएमएस या ईमेल से भेजा जाएगा। 

2. दूसरे भाग में पंजीकरण नंबर व पासवर्ड से लॉग इन करना होगा। आवेदन पत्र के दूसरे भाग में पिता का नाम, मां का नाम, पता, योग्यता वगैरह की डिटेल्स भरनी होगी। 

BPSSC SI Bharti : बिहार में निकली सब इंस्पेक्टर और फायर ऑफिसर की भर्ती, पढ़ें योग्यता समेत 10 खास बातें

फोटो व हस्ताक्षर 
- फोटो कलर हो और दो माह के अंतर खिंचा हुआ हो। बैकग्राउंड सफेद हो। साइज 15 केबी से 25 केबी के बीच हो। जेपीजी जेपीईजी फॉर्मेट में हो। 
- स्कैन किए हस्ताक्षर का साइज  15 केबी से 25 केबी के बीच हो। साइन नीला या काली स्याही से ही हो। बैकग्राउंड सफेद हो। फोटो व हस्ताक्षर को स्कैन कर अपलोड करना होगा।

आवेदन फीस 
अत्यन्त पिछड़ा वर्ग, पिछड़ा वर्ग, आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग एवं अनारक्षित (सामान्य) वर्ग के पुरुष एवं महिला अभ्यर्थियों के लिए ऑलाइन आवेदन-पत्र का मूल्य 700/- रुपये 
तथा  अनुसूचित जाति एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति के पुरुष एवं महिला अभ्यर्थियों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन-पत्र का मूल्य 400/ रुपये निर्धारित किया गया है।

आवेदन का डायरेक्ट लिंक

एक अभ्यर्थी द्वारा मात्र एक ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र भरा जा सकता है । किसी अभ्यर्थी द्वारा एक से अधिक आवेदन-पत्र भरे जाने की स्थिति में उनके सभी आवेदन -पत्रों को अस्वीकृत कर दिया जाएगा।

आवेदन में कोई समस्या आने पर 9031961819 व 9031371819 कॉल कर सकते हैं या फिर 
helpdesk.bpssc@gmail.com पर ईमेल कर सकते हैं। 

