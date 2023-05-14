बिहार बोर्ड ने 11वीं इंटर में नामांकन को 17 से ऑनलाइन आवेदन

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरबिहार बोर्ड ने 11वीं इंटर में नामांकन को 17 से ऑनलाइन आवेदन

बिहार बोर्ड ने 11वीं कक्षा में दाखिला के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि जारी कर दी है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन ओएफएसएस (ऑनलाइन फैलिटेशन सिस्टम फॉर स्टूडेंट्स) पर 17 से 26 मई तक किया जायेगा। इसकी जानकारी बोर्ड के अध्यक

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSun, 14 May 2023 09:52 AM

बिहार बोर्ड ने 11वीं कक्षा में दाखिला के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि जारी कर दी है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन ओएफएसएस (ऑनलाइन फैलिटेशन सिस्टम फॉर स्टूडेंट्स) पर 17 से 26 मई तक किया जायेगा। इसकी जानकारी बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष आनंद किशोर ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इंटर दाखिले की प्रक्रिया 17 मई से शुरू कर दी जायेगी। ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए छात्रों को ओएफएसएस पोर्टल की मदद लेनी होगी। ओएफएसएस पर पूरे बिहार के जिला वार कॉलेज और स्कूलों की सूची डाल दी गयी है। सूची को देखकर छात्र अपने कॉलेज और स्कूल का विकल्प चुन सकते हैं। साथ ही बोर्ड द्वारा 2022 का कटऑफ जारी किया गया है। पिछले साल का कटऑफ देखकर छात्र अपनी मेधा सूची के आधार पर कॉलेज और स्कूल का विकल्प चुन सकते हैं।

बता दें कि सीबीएसई की 12वीं के साथ दसवीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। रविवार को आईसीएसई का भी रिजल्ट जारी हो सकता है। वहीं बिहार बोर्ड का मैट्रिक रिजल्ट 31 मार्च को जारी हो चुका है। मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल का रिजल्ट भी 31 मई तक जारी कर दिया जायेगा। इसको देखते हुए बोर्ड द्वारा इंटर दाखिले की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गयी है।

अंक और आरक्षण कोटि पर जारी होगी चयन सूची

बोर्ड की मानें तो छात्रों के आवेदन, प्राप्त अंक और आरक्षण कोटि के आधार पर मेधा सूची जारी की जायेगी। इसी पर छात्रों को स्कूल और कॉलेज आवंटित किया जाएगा। नामांकन के लिए तीन मेधा सूची जारी होगी। जिन छात्रों का तीन मेधा सूची में भी नाम नहीं आयेगा तो उन्हें स्पॉट नामांकन का मौका मिलेगा।

बिहार बोर्ड की मानें तो राज्यभर में 10268 स्कूल और कॉलेज के लिए दाखिला लिया जायेगा। इसके लिए इस बार 22 लाख 97 हजार 320 सीटों की घोषणा की गई है।

