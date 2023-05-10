Bihar BEd : LNMU ने बीएड दाखिले के लिए कॉलेजों की सूची जारी की, सीटें आवंटित, 22 तक लें एडमिशन

Hindustan Hindi News
बीआरए बिहार विश्वविद्यालय के 58 बीएड कॉलेज में 6094 विद्यार्थियों का दाखिला होगा। बीएड दाखिले के नोडल विश्वविद्यालय ललित नारायण मिथिला विवि (एलएनएमयू) ने इसके लिए मंगलवार को कॉलेजों की सूची जारी कर दी

Pankaj Vijay, Wed, 10 May 2023 02:06 PM

बीआरए बिहार विश्वविद्यालय के 58 बीएड कॉलेज में 6094 विद्यार्थियों का दाखिला होगा। बीएड दाखिले के नोडल विश्वविद्यालय ललित नारायण मिथिला विवि (एलएनएमयू) ने इसके लिए मंगलवार को कॉलेजों की सूची जारी कर दी। साथ ही सीटें भी आवंटित कर दी हैं। 10 से 22 मई तक विद्यार्थी बीएड कॉलेजों में अपना नामांकन करा सकते हैं। बीएड के राज्य नोडल अधिकारी प्रो. अशोक मेहता ने बताया कि अभ्यर्थियों की ओर से चयनित महाविद्यालयों/संस्थानों की वरीयता के आधार, मेधा, आरक्षण एवं रोस्टर के तहत आवंटित महाविद्यालय की सूची जारी की गई है। अभ्यर्थी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in पर लॉगइन कर 10 से 22 मई तक आवंटित महाविद्यालय को स्वीकार कर 3000 आंशिक नामांकन शुल्क्र जमा कर दें व कॉलेज में दस्तावेज सत्यापन के बाद नामांकन लें।

1262 सीटों के लिए नहीं मिले छात्र प्रो. मेहता ने कहा कि 343 महाविद्यालय के 37,450 सीटों के विरुद्ध 36,188 सीटों पर ही अभ्यर्थी आवंटित किए गए हैं। कुल सीटों पर अभ्यर्थी आवंटित नहीं होने का प्रमुख कारण आर्यभट्ट ज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय, पटना; कामेश्वर सिंह दरभंगा संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय, दरभंगा, पटना विश्वविद्यालय, मौलाना मजहरुल हक अरबी व फारसी विश्वविद्यालय, मगध विश्वविद्याल और बाबा साहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर बिहार विश्वविद्यालय के कई महाविद्यालय-संस्थानों में स्वीकृत सीटों के विरुद्ध चयनित अभ्यर्थियों का नहीं मिलना है। इससे 1262 सीटों पर अभ्यर्थी आवंटित नहीं किए गए हैं।

प्रो. मेहता ने कहा कि विद्यार्थी प्रमाणपत्रों की स्व-अभिप्रमाणित फोटो कॉपी (एक सेट) व मिलान के लिए सभी प्रमाणपत्रों की मूल प्रति के साथ निर्धारित तिथि, समय वस्थान पर अनिवार्य रूप से उपस्थित होकर नामांकन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर सकते हैं।

ऑनलाइन लिया जाएगा एडमिशन
नोडल अधिकारी ने बताया कि नामांकन की प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन मोड में होगी। इसके लिए सभी महाविद्यालयों को एडमिशन डैश बोर्ड उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। सबसे पहले महाविद्यालय www.biharcetbet- lnmu. in पर अपने आईडी एवं पासवर्ड से लॉगइन करेंगे। आवंटित अभ्यर्थियों के पेपर का सत्यापन महाविद्यालयों संस्थानों को ही करना होगा। पेपर सत्यापन में ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग की रशीद तथा अंश शुल्क जमा रशीद, रिजल्ट कार्ड (सीईटी-बीएड-2023) कॉल लेटर, स्नातक अंक पत्र, सीएलसी/डीएलसी आवश्यक है। इनमें से किसी भी एक दस्तावेज के नहीं रहने पर नामांकन प्रभावित हो सकता है। संबंधित दस्तावेजों के सत्यापन के बाद ‘सेव’ बटन क्लिक करने पर ‘एडमिशन स्लिप’ जेनरेट होगा। एडमिशन स्लिप दो प्रति में होगा- एक कार्यालय प्रति, दूसरी प्रति छात्र प्रति है, जिसे अभ्यर्थी को देनी है। अभ्यर्थी भी एडमिशन स्लीप प्राप्त अवश्य कर लें। पेपर सत्यापन प्रक्रिया में किसी भी प्रकार के दुविधा की स्थिति में कॉलेज को नोडल पदाधिकारी से संपर्क करना है।

