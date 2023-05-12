Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBihar BEd : 4 वर्षीय बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा की तिथि बदली, CBSE Result न आने के चलते फैसला

Bihar BEd : 4 वर्षीय बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा की तिथि बदली, CBSE Result न आने के चलते फैसला

बिहार में चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीएड कोर्स में नामांकन के लिए आयोजित होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा के शेड्यूल में संशोधन किया गया है। यह बदलाव सीबीएसई 12वीं परीक्षा परिणाम नहीं आने के कारण किया गया है।

Bihar BEd : 4 वर्षीय बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा की तिथि बदली, CBSE Result न आने के चलते फैसला
Pankaj Vijayनिज प्रतिनिधि,दरभंगाFri, 12 May 2023 07:50 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

बिहार में चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीएड कोर्स में नामांकन के लिए आयोजित होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा के शेड्यूल में संशोधन किया गया है। यह बदलाव सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई बोर्ड की 12वीं की परीक्षा के परिणाम नहीं आने के कारण किया गया है। चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीएड के राज्य नोडल पदाधिकारी प्रो. अरुण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि इंटीग्रेटेड बीए-बीएड एवं बीएससी-बीएड की प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए संशोधित शेड्यूल के अनुसार अभ्यर्थी बिना विलंब शुल्क के साथ 12 जून तक आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर लॉग-इन कर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। वहीं, 13 जून से लेकर 18 जून तक विलंब शुल्क के साथ ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही आवेदन में हुई त्रुटि का सुधार भी 13 से 18 जून तक ऑनलाइन किया जा सकेगा। इसके बाद अभ्यर्थी 22 जून से अपना एडमिट कार्ड आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। प्रवेश परीक्षा की संभावित तिथि 26 जून निर्धारित की गई है।

पहले 27 मई को होनी थी परीक्षा
ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 20 अप्रैल से शुरू की गई थी। पूर्व में जारी सूचना के अनुसार, बिना विलंब शुल्क के आवेदन जमा करने की तिथि 12 मई तक निर्धारित थी और विलंब शुल्क के साथ 13 से 18 मई तक का समय दिया गया था। प्रवेश परीक्षा का आयोजन 27 मई को होना था। चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीएड कोर्स में इंटर पास अभ्यर्थियों से आवेदन लिया जाता है।

दरभंगा व मुजफ्फरपुर में बनेंगे परीक्षा केंद्र
चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीएड-2023 की प्रवेश परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए दो शहर मुजफ्फरपुर और दरभंगा में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे। किसी प्रकार की जानकारी के लिए अभ्यर्थी तत्काल नोडल विवि की ओर से जारी हेल्पलाइन नंबर 7314629842 व 9431041694 और ईमेल आइडी पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

बता दें कि चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीएड कोर्स पूरे सूबे में सिर्फ बाबा साहेब भीमराव आंबेडकर बिहार विवि, मुजफ्फरपुर अन्तर्गत बसुंधरा टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज और शहीद प्रमोद बीएड कॉलेज, मुजफ्फरपुर, बैद्यनाथ शुक्ला कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन, वैशाली तथा माता सीता सुंदर कॉलेज ऑफ एजुकेशन, सीतामढ़ी सहित कुल चार महाविद्यालयों में संचालित किए जाते हैं। प्रत्येक कॉलेज में 100-100 अर्थात कुल 400 सीटों पर नामांकन होना है। इस परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए लगातार चौथी बार लनामि विवि को नोडल विश्वविद्यालय बनाया गया है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
BEd NewsBEd Course