Bihar BEd : बीएड के लिए 66 हजार ने कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन, जानें किस विश्वविद्यालय की कितनी डिमांड

बिहार बीएड दाखिले के लिए न्यूतम तीन और अधिकतम नौ कॉलेजों का विकल्प रखा गया था। इस आधार पर अभ्यर्थियों का विश्वविद्यालय चयन में सबसे ज्यादा झुकाव ललित नारायण मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय, दरभंगा के प्रति है।

Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाFri, 05 May 2023 10:19 AM

बिहार सीईटी बीएड 2023 की प्रवेश परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थी के लिए दो वर्षीय बीएड एवं शिक्षा शास्त्री सत्र 2023-25 में नामांकन के लिए पंजीयन व च्वाइस फिलिंग की प्रक्रिया तीन मई को समाप्त हो गई। दाखिले को 66243छात्रों ने पंजीयन कराया है। राज्य नोडल पदाधिकारी प्रो. अशोक कुमार मेहता ने बताया कि संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा में 1,43,832 अभ्यर्थियों ने सफलता प्राप्त की थी। ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए 23 अप्रैल से पांच मई तक समय दिया गया। 66243 अभ्यर्थियों ने दो वर्षीय बीएड के लिए और 100 अभ्यर्थियों ने शिक्षा शास्त्री के सत्र 2023-25 में नामांकन के लिए अपना पंजीयन कराया है। 

अभ्यर्थियों को मेधा, आरक्षण रोस्टर एवं कॉलेज की वरीयता के आधार पर नौ मई को कॉलेज आवंटित कर दिया जायेगा। अभ्यर्थी 10 से 25 मई तक आवंटित कॉलेजों के लिए सहमति देंगे तथा 3000 रुपये आंशिक नामांकन शुल्क ऑनलाइन ही जमा करेंगे। इसके साथ 10 से 25 मई तक दाखिला भी लेंगे।

अभ्यर्थियों को चयन के लिए एक या एक से अधिक विश्वविद्यालयों के न्यूतम तीन और अधिकतम नौ कॉलेजों का विकल्प रखा गया था। इस आधार पर अभ्यर्थियों का विश्वविद्यालय चयन में सबसे ज्यादा झुकाव ललित नारायण मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय, दरभंगा के प्रति है। एलएन मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय के कॉलेजों के 3750 सीटों के विरुद्ध अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा 120920 विकल्पों का चयन किया है। बीआरए बिहार विवि मुजफ्फरपुर की 6250 सीटों के विरुद्ध 84220, पाटलीपुत्र विवि पटना की 6600 सीटों के विरुद्ध 93770, मगध विवि बोधगया की 5900 सीटों के विरुद्ध 59777, बीएनएमयू मधेपुरा की 1250 सीटों के विरुद्ध 50966, टीएमबी विवि भागलपुर में 1600 सीटों के विरुद्ध 35499, आर्यभट्ट विवि पटना में 3000 सीटों के विरुद्ध 27388, वीकेएसयू आरा में 2400 सीटों के विरुद्ध 35944, पूर्णिया विविव में 1100 सीटों के विरुद्ध 26719, पीयू में 300 सीटों के विरुद्ध 23490, जेपीयू छपरा में 1500 सीटों के विरुद्ध 19097, एमएमएच विवि पटना में 3200 सीटों के विरुद्ध 11027, मुंगेर विवि मुंगेर में 500 सीटों के विरुद्ध 11372 विकल्पों का चयन किया गया है।

केएसडीएसयू विवि दरभंगा में 100 सीटों के विरुद्ध 100 (केवल शिक्षा शास्त्रत्त्ी) अभ्यर्थियों ने अपना पंजीयन कराया है। प्रो. मेहता ने बताया कि राज्यभर के 14 विश्वविद्यालयों के 343 बीएड कॉलेजों में 37450 सीटों पर नामांकन होना है। इसमें पांच सरकारी, 31 अंगीभूत, 307 निजी, 21 अल्पसंख्यक, आठ महिला व एक पुरुष कॉलेज शामिल हैं। इन कॉलेजों में नामांकन की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जानी है।

