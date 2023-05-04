Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBEL Recruitment 2023 : BTech वालों के लिए बीईएल में निकली 428 पदों पर भर्ती, 55000 तक सैलरी

BEL Recruitment 2023 : BTech वालों के लिए बीईएल में निकली 428 पदों पर भर्ती, 55000 तक सैलरी

बीईएल भर्ती कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर की जा रही है।  प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियरों को तीन साल के लिए और ट्रेनी इंजीनियरों को दो साल के लिए भर्ती किया जाएगा। दोनों पदों का कार्यकाल एक एक साल बढ़ाया जा सकता है।

BEL Recruitment 2023 : BTech वालों के लिए बीईएल में निकली 428 पदों पर भर्ती, 55000 तक सैलरी
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 04 May 2023 09:40 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड में बीटेक डिग्रीधारकों के लिए 428 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली गई है। प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर की 327 और ट्रेनी इंजीनियर की 101 वैकेंसी निकली हैं। प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर की इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ब्रांच में 164, मैकेनिकल में 106, कंप्यूटर साइंस में 47, इलेक्ट्रिकल में 07, केमिकल में एक, एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियरिंग में 2 वैकेंसी हैं। इसमें अनारक्षित वर्ग के लिए 132, ओबीसी के लिए 88, ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए 33, एससी के लिए 49, एसटी के लिए 25 वैकेंसी हैं। 

वहीं ट्रेनी इंजीनियर की इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स में 100, एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियरिंग में 1 वैकेंसी है। इसमें अनारक्षित की 45, ओबीसी की 13, ईडब्ल्यूएस की 25, एससी व एसटी की 9-9 वैकेंसी हैं।  इच्छुक उम्मीदवार jobapply.in/bel2023maybng पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 18 मई 2023 है। 

यह भर्ती कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर की जा रही है।  प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियरों को तीन साल (एक साल कार्यकाल बढ़ाया जा सकता है) के लिए और ट्रेनी इंजीनियरों को दो साल (एक साल कार्यकाल बढ़ाया जा सकता है) के लिए भर्ती किया जाएगा। 

योग्यता 
प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर - कम से कम 55 फीसदी मार्क्स के साथ संबंधित ट्रेड में बीटेक व दो साल का अनुभव।
अधिकतम आयु सीमा - 32 वर्ष।

ट्रेनी इंजीनियर- कम से कम 55 फीसदी मार्क्स के साथ संबंधित ट्रेड में बीटेक।
अधिकतम आयु सीमा - 28 वर्ष

आयु में ओबीसी को तीन वर्ष और एससी एसटी को पांच वर्ष की छूट मिलेगी।

सैलरी 
प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर
पहला साल- 40,000/- रुपये
दूसरा साल -  45,000/- रुपये
तीसरा साल -  50,000/- रुपये
चौथा साल - 55,000/- रुपये 

ट्रेनी इंजीनियरिंग
पहला साल - 30,000/- रुपये
दूसरा -  5,000/- रुपये 
तीसरा साल - 40,000/- रुपये

नोटिफिकेशन देखने के लिए क्लिक करें 

चयन 
लिखित परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू। लिखित परीक्षा 85 नंबर की होगी। इंटरव्यू 15 नंबर का होगा। 

आवेदन फीस 
प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर - 400 रुपये + 18 फीसदी जीएसटी
ट्रेनी इंजीनियर - 150/- रुपये + 18 फीसदी जीएसटी
एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांग अभ्यर्थियों को कोई फीस नहीं देनी है। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Bharat Electronics Limited