RBSE Result से पहले शिक्षा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला ने जारी किया NMMS परिणाम, छात्रों को हर साल मिलेंगे 12-12 हजार

राजस्थान के शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. बी. डी. कल्ला ने शनिवार को शिक्षा संकुल में राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिष की ओर से आयोजित नेशनल मींस कम मेरिट परीक्षा-2023 का परिणाम जारी किया।

Pankaj Vijay, Sat, 13 May 2023 06:52 PM

राजस्थान के शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. बी. डी. कल्ला ने शनिवार को शिक्षा संकुल में राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद, उदयपुर (एसआईईआरटी) की ओर से आयोजित नेशनल मींस कम मेरिट (एनएमएमएस) परीक्षा-2023 का परिणाम जारी किया। इस परीक्षा में प्रदेश स्तर पर सीकर में शहीद भैरूराम राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, मुंडरू के छात्र शुभम अग्रवाल ने 180 में से 165 अंक प्राप्त करते हुए पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया है। झुंझुनू में शहीद कर्नल जेपी जानू राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय की तमन्ना सिंह और हनुमानगढ़ में राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, संगरिया की ज्योति कुमारी ने 164-164 अंक प्राप्त कर संयुक्त रूप से दूसरा और राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, पनाबेड (बाड़मेर) की चनणी ने 163 अंकों के साथ प्रदेशभर में तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया।

इस परीक्षा के लिए प्रदेश के 95 हजार 565 विद्यार्थी आवेदन किया, वहीं परीक्षा में प्रविष्ट हुए 78 हजार 538 छात्र-छात्राओं में से करीब 55 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी उत्तीर्ण हुए। इनमें से मेरिट के आधार पर राजस्थान के लिए निर्धारित 5471 विद्यार्थियों के कोटे के लिए चयन किया गया है। चयनित विद्यार्थियों को कक्षा 9 से 12 की पढ़ाई के दौरान आगामी चार सालों में प्रतिवर्ष 12 हजार रुपये की छात्रवृति दी जाएगी। परीक्षा का परिणाम शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध है।

राज्य सरकार ने माफ किया परीक्षा शुल्क
शिक्षा मंत्री एवं एसआईईआरटी की शासी परिषद के अध्यक्ष डॉ. बी. डी. कल्ला ने स्कॉलरशिप के लिए चयनित विद्यार्थियों को बधाई देते हुए बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने इस परीक्षा के शुल्क को पूर्णतः माफ कर दिया है, इस सम्बंध में आदेश जारी किए जा चुके है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज ‘परफेक्ट कॉम्पीटिशन‘ और ‘द बेस्ट‘ का युग है, जो विद्यार्थी जितनी अधिक मेहनत करते हैं, उतना ही कॅरिअर में आगे बढ़ते हैं। इसके लिए चेष्टाशील और निरंतर क्रियाशील रहते हुए मेहनत और लगन से आगे बढ़ें। राज्य सरकार प्रदेश के सरकारी विद्यालयों में ‘जॉयफुल एजूकेशन‘ और ‘लर्निंग प्रोसेस‘ के संवर्द्धन के लिए सतत प्रयास कर रही है।

डॉ. कल्ला का टॉपर्स से संवाद
शिक्षा मंत्री ने परीक्षा परिणाम जारी करने के बाद पहले तीन स्थान पर रहने वाले टापर्स से संवाद किया। उन्होंने शुभम, तमन्ना, ज्योति और चनणी से उनके कॅरिअर गोल्स, पढ़ाई के समय, प्रेरणास्त्रोत और अन्य गतिविधियों के बारे में सवाल पूछे तथा उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं। डॉ. कल्ला ने ऑनलाइन माध्यम से प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों से जुड़े छात्र-छात्राओं को सफलता का मूल मंत्र ‘अर्ली टू बेड एंड अर्ली टू राइज, मेक्स ए मेन हेल्दी-वेल्दी एंड वाइज‘ बताते हुए प्रेरणास्पद संदेश दिया और विद्यार्थी जीवन में जंक फूड के उपयोग से बचने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि सुबह जल्दी उठकर अध्ययन करने वाले विद्यार्थी जीवन में बुद्धिमान, सफल और धनवान होते हैं। शिक्षा मंत्री से बातचीत करते हुए शुभम ने इंजीनियरींग, ज्योति ने प्रशासनिक सेवा और तमन्ना ने पुलिस सेवा में करिअर बनाने की बातें शेयर की।

जुलाई से एनएसपी पोर्टल पर होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन
शिक्षा निदेशक श्री गौरव अग्रवाल ने कहा कि एनएमएमएस एक अच्छी स्कीम है, इसके जरिए विद्यार्थियों को आगे की पढ़ाई जारी रखने में मदद मिलती है। कार्यक्रम में मौजूद शिक्षा मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के अवर सचिव श्री गज मोहन मीणा ने कहा कि मेरिट में चयनित सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को आगामी जुलाई माह में एनएसपी पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना आवश्यक है। विद्यार्थियों के पंजीयन के बाद स्कूलों में प्रिंसिपल और जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों द्वारा इसका वेरिफिकेशन होगा। ये कार्यवाही समय पर सम्पादित किया जाना जरूरी है।

कार्यक्रम में एसआईईआरटी की निदेशक कविता पाठक एवं अतिरिक्त निदेशक शिवजी गौड़ सहित राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद एवं शिक्षा विभाग के अन्य अधिकारियों और कार्मिकों ने शिरकत की। एसआईईआरटी की एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर कपिला कंठालिया ने कार्यक्रम का संचालन किया। इसमें प्रदेशभर में विभिन्न स्कूलों से छात्र-छात्राओं और शिक्षकों ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से भागीदारी की।

