BCECEB 2023: बीसीईसीई के लिए कल से करें आवेदन, BSc नर्सिंग, फार्मेसी समेत कई कोर्स में मिलेगा एडमिशन

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBCECEB 2023: बीसीईसीई के लिए कल से करें आवेदन, BSc नर्सिंग, फार्मेसी समेत कई कोर्स में मिलेगा एडमिशन

बीसीईसीई के तहत स्नातक स्तरीय कृषि, फार्मेसी, फिजियोथेरेपी, बैचलर ऑफ मेडिकल लेबोरेट्री टेक्नोलॉजी, ऑपरेशन टेक्नोलॉजी, रेडियो इमेजिंग टेक्नोलॉजी, ऑप्टोमेट्री, बीएससी नर्सिंग में एडमिशन होगा।

Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSat, 06 May 2023 08:24 AM

BCECEB BCECE 2023: बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद (बीसीईसीईबी) ने बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा 2023 के परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि जारी कर दी है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 7 मई 2023 से शुरू हो जाएगी। फॉर्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 2 जून 2023 है। चालान से पेमेंट करने की अंतिम तिथि तीन जून है। आवेदन फॉर्म में चार से पांच जून रात 11.59 बजे तक सुधार कर सकते हैं। सामान्य अभ्यर्थियों के लिए एक हजार रुपये तथा अन्य अभ्यर्थियों के लिए 500 रुपये रखे गये हैं। पीसीएमबी के लिए 1100 रुपये देने होंगे। एडमिट कार्ड व परीक्षा की तिथि बाद में जारी की जाएगी।

फिजियोथेरेपी में ले सकते हैं दाखिला
बीसीईसीई-2023 के तहत स्नातक स्तरीय कृषि, फार्मेसी, फिजियोथेरेपी, बैचलर ऑफ मेडिकल लेबोरेट्री टेक्नोलॉजी, ऑपरेशन टेक्नोलॉजी, रेडियो इमेजिंग टेक्नोलॉजी, ऑप्टोमेट्री, बीएससी नर्सिंग, उद्यान विज्ञान, मत्स्य विज्ञान, डेयरी आदि कोर्सेज में एडमिशन होगा।

इंजीनियरिंग की खाली सीटों को इसी से भरा जाएगा
बिहार के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों के तहत संचालित स्नातक इंजीनियरिंग कोर्सेज के पहले वर्ष में एडमिशन के लिए जेईई मेन ( JEE Main ) परीक्षा में बैटे अभ्यर्थियों की दो राउंड की काउंसलिंग के बाद खाली सीटों को बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद द्वारा संचालित बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा (बीसीईसीई)2023 से भरा जाएगा। 

BCECEBBCECEBsc Nursing