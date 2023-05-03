BCECE : बिहार के मेडिकल कॉलेजों और अस्पतालों में 1500 जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों की भर्ती, MBBS करें आवेदन

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBCECE : बिहार के मेडिकल कॉलेजों और अस्पतालों में 1500 जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों की भर्ती, MBBS करें आवेदन

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 07:30 PM

बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगी परीक्षा बोर्ड (बीसीईसीईबी) ने राज्य के मेडिकल कॉलेजों और अस्पतालों में जूनियर रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों के 1551 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। रिक्त पदों में जनरल के 547 पद है। ईबीसी वर्ग के लिए 327, बीसी के लिए 169, एससी के लिए 296 पद, एसटी के लिए 19, ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए 137 पद, RCG के लिए 56 पद आरक्षित हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार bceceboard.bihar.gov.in पर जाकर 12 मई तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। यह भर्ती एक साल के कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर निकाली गई है। चयनित डॉक्टरों का एक पैनल बनाया जाएगा।

योग्यता - एमबीबीएस डिग्री। 

अधिकत आयु सीमा- 
अनारक्षित पुरुष वर्ग - 37 वर्ष
अनारक्षित महिला वर्ग - 40 वर्ष
बीसी, एमबीसी पुरुष व महिला - 40 वर्ष।
एससी, एसटी पुरुष व महिला - 42 वर्ष।

सभी एमबीबीएस परीक्षाओं के प्राप्तांक के कुल योग के प्रतिशत के आधार पर प्रत्येक पूर्ण प्रतिशत के लिए 0.8 अंक दिया जायेगा। पूर्ण प्रतिशत 0.5 या इससे उपर को माना जाएगा। - अधिकतम 80 अंक।

विदेशी मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थानों से उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों को प्राप्तांक की गणना विदेशी चिकित्सा स्नातक परीक्षा स्क्रीनिंग टेस्ट , एफएमजीई के प्राप्तांक प्रतिशत को 0.6 के गुणक से गुणा करके किया जायेगा।
स्नातकोत्तर डिग्री / डिप्लोमा

आवेदन फीस
सभी वर्गों के लिए फीस- 2250 रुपये

बिहार स्वास्थ्य संवर्ग में कार्यरत नियमित डॉक्टर आवेदन के पात्र नहीं होंगे।

ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए इस लिंक पर क्लिक करें 

नोटिफिकेशन देखने के लिए क्लिक करें

