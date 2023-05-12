Hindustan Hindi News
BCCL : भारत कोकिंग कोल लिमिटेड में जूनियर ओवरमैन के 77 पदों पर भर्ती

BCCL Recruitment 2023 : भारत कोकिंग कोल लिमिटेड (बीसीसीएल) ने जूनियर ओवरमैन (ग्रेड-सी) के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत 77 पदों पर निुयक्तियां की जानी हैं।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,प्रयागराजFri, 12 May 2023 09:59 AM

भारत कोकिंग कोल लिमिटेड (बीसीसीएल) ने जूनियर ओवरमैन (ग्रेड-सी) के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत 77 पदों पर निुयक्तियां की जानी हैं। यह भर्ती केवल एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी (एनसीएल) वर्ग के लिए है। चयनित उम्मीदवारों का कार्यक्षेत्र बीसीसीएल धनबाद रहेगा। इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों को इन पदों के लिए ऑफलाइन आवेदन करना होगा। आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 25 मई 2023 है।

जूनियर ओवरमैन, कुल पद 77
- ओबीसी के लिए पद 05
- एससी के लिए पद 10
- एसटी के लिए पद 62

योग्यता
- मान्यता प्राप्ता संस्थान से माइनिंग इंजीनियरिंग में तीन साल का डिप्लोमा/ डिग्री या अन्य समकक्ष योग्यता होनी चाहिए।
- अभ्यर्थी के पास डायरेक्टर्स जनलर ऑफ माइंस सेफ्टी (डीजीएमएस) द्वारा वैलिड गैस टेस्टिंग का सर्टिफिकेट, ओवरमैनशिप कॉम्पिटेंसी सर्टिफिकेट और फर्स्ट एड सर्टिफिकेट होना चाहिए।
-वेतनमान 31,852 रुपये तक वेतन मिलेगा।
 - चयन प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन परीक्षा (सीबीटी) और दस्तावेज सत्यापन के आधार पर होगा।

आयु सीमा
- न्यूनतम 18 वर्ष से अधिक हो। ओबीसी (एनसीएल) के लिए अधिकतम आयु सीमा 33 वर्ष और एससी, एसटी के लिए 35 वर्ष।
- उम्र की गणना 02 मई 2023 को आधार मानकर की जाएगी।

आवेदन शुल्क
- ओबीसी (एनसीएल) के उम्मीदवारों को 1,180 रुपये शुल्क देना होगा।
- अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति वर्ग को किसी तरह का शुल्क नहीं देना पड़ेगा।

आवेदन प्रक्रिया
- बीसीसीएल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट (www.bcclweb.in) पर जाएं।
- होमपेज पर सबसे ऊपर की काले रंग की पट्टी पर कई बार दिखाई देंगे। इनमें से 'Info Bank' वाले विकल्प पर जाएंगे। यहां 'Careers in BCCL' पर क्लिक करें।
- नए पेज पर सामने ही 'Recruitment of Junior Overman, TS Gr. ‘C’ in BCCL' नाम से भर्ती से संबंधित नोटिफिकेशन दिखाई देगा, यहां क्लिक करें।
- नोटिफिकेशन को डाउनलोड कर इसे अच्छी तरह से पढ़ लें और अपनी योग्यता जांच लें। नोटिफिकेशन के नीचे ही आवेदन फॉर्म दिया है।
- आवेदन फॉर्म का प्रिंट निकालकर इसमें मांगी जानकारी को अच्छी तरह से भर लें।
- आवेदन भरने के बाद इस पते (जनरल मैनेजर, भारत कोकिंग कोल लिमिटेड, कोयला भवन, कोयला नगर, पोस्ट- बीसीसीएल टाउनशिप, धनबाद, झारखंड , पिन - 826005) पर रजिस्टर्ड पोस्ट के जरिए भेज दें।
- अभ्यर्थी का आवेदन-पत्र 25 मई 2023 को शाम 5 बजे तक तय पते पर पहुंच जाना चाहिए।

महत्वपूर्ण तिथि
- आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 25 मई 2023

