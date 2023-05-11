बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय ने सहायक व लेखापाल समेत नॉन-टीचिंग स्टाफ के 147 पदों पर भर्ती, 19 मई तक करें आवेदन

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरबिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय ने सहायक व लेखापाल समेत नॉन-टीचिंग स्टाफ के 147 पदों पर भर्ती, 19 मई तक करें आवेदन

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 03:44 PM

बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय ने नॉन-टीचिंग स्टाफ के 147 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार यूनिवर्सिटी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 19 मई 2023 है। वहीं, ऑफलाइन मोड में आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 05 जून 2023 निर्धारित की गई है।

कुल पद 147, (अनारक्षित-37)

-सहायक, पद 36
-योग्यता स्नातक कंप्यूटर में डीसीए अनिवार्य।

- लेखापाल, पद 15
-योग्यता स्नातक। या कंप्यूटर में एक वर्ष का डिप्लोमा हो।

-कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, पद 10
-योग्यता स्नातक। कंप्यूटर में डीसीए और अंग्रेजी में 40 शब्द प्रति मिनट और हिंदी में 30 शब्द प्रति मिनट की टाइपिंग गति हो।

-प्रयोगशाला अनुचर, पद 56
-योग्यता 10वीं पास हो। साइकिल चलाना आना चाहिए। महिलाओं को साइकिल से छूट है।

-चालक, पद 15
-योग्यता 10वीं पास। छोटे वाहन चलाने का लाइसेंस। दो वर्ष में भारी वाहन चालक का लाइसेंस बनवाना होगा।

-लिपिक-सह-कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, पद 10
-योग्यता स्नातक। कंप्यूटर में डीसीए और अंग्रेजी में 40 शब्द प्रति मिनट और हिंदी में 30 शब्द प्रति मिनट की टाइपिंग गति हो।

-गार्डनर, पद 05
-योग्यता 10वीं पास। साइकिल चलाना आना चाहिए। महिलाओं को साईकिल चलाने से छूट है।

आयु सीमा
- न्यूनतम 18 वर्ष और अधिकतम 37 वर्ष से कम हो। उम्र की गणना 19 मई 2023 के आधार पर की जाएगी।
- आरक्षण का लाभ बिहार के मूल निवासियों को ही मिलेगा।

-वेतनमान 5,200 से लेकर 34,800 रुपये।

-चयन प्रक्रिया लिखित परीक्षा। इसके बाद कौशल परीक्षण कंप्यूटर प्रवीणता परीक्षा होगी। और उसके के बाद साक्षात्कार होगा।

नोटिफिकेशन देखें 

आवेदन शुल्क
-सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 800 रुपये। एससी, एसटी, महिला और दिव्यांगों के लिए 200 रुपये है।

-शुल्क का भुगतान डिमांड ड्राफ्ट के जरिए नियंत्रक बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय, सबौर के नाम स्टेट बैंक शाखा, सबौर (कोड संख्या - 11805) को करना होगा।

आवेदन प्रक्रिया
-विश्वविद्यालय की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट (www.bausabour.ac.in) पर जाएं।

-होमपेज पर हरे रंग की पट्टी में कई बार दिखाई देंगे। इसमें Announcement के अंदर जाकर Job\Vaccancies पर क्लिक करें।

-नए पेज पर सामने ही भर्ती से संबंधित विज्ञापन दिखाई देंगे। इसे डाउनलोड कर पढ़ लें।

-अब होमपेज पर वापस आएं। यहां नीचे की ओर Notice Board के नीचे आवेदन फॉर्म दिया है। इसे डाउनलोड करें। आवेदन भरकर इस पते (प्रभारी पदाधिकारी (नियुक्ति), नियुक्ति शाखा, बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय, सबौर, पिन - 813210) पर भेज दें।

