BARC Recruitment 2023: भाभा परमाणु अनुसंधान केंद्र में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 22 मई तक करें आवेदन

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBARC Recruitment 2023: भाभा परमाणु अनुसंधान केंद्र में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 22 मई तक करें आवेदन

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 09:56 AM

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ एटॉमिक एनर्जी भाभा एटॉमिक रिसर्च सेंटर ने टेक्निकल ऑफिसर/सी, साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट/बी, टेक्नीशियन/बी और स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 22 मई है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट barc.gov.in के माध्यम से आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत 4374 पदों को भरा जाएगा। 212 पद सीधी भर्ती के माध्यम से भरे जाएंगे और 4162 पद प्रशिक्षण योजना (स्टाइपेंड्री ट्रेनी) के तहत भरे जाएंगे।

आवेदन शुल्क- तकनीकी अधिकारी/सी के पद के लिए आवेदन शुल्क 500 रुपये, वैज्ञानिक सहायक/बी के पद के लिए 150 रुपये और तकनीशियन/बी के पद के लिए 100 रुपये है।  स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी श्रेणी I के लिए आवेदन शुल्क 150 रुपये है, जबकि श्रेणी II के लिए शुल्क 100 रुपये है। 

एससी एसटी, व दिव्यांग - कोई फीस नहीं। 
सभी वर्गों की महिलाएं - कोई फीस नहीं। 

आयु सीमा
स्ट्राइपेंड्री ट्रेनी कैटेगरी-1- 19-24  वर्ष।
स्ट्राइपेंड्री ट्रेनी कैटेगरी-2- 18-22 वर्ष। 
टेक्निकल ऑफिसर / सी- 18-35 वर्ष। 
साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंटय/ बी - 18-30 वर्ष। 
टेक्निशियन/ बी - 18-25 वर्ष। 

योग्यता 
स्टाइपेंड्री ट्रेनी कैटेगरी-1 - 1216 वैकेंसी
- डिप्लोमा / आईटीआई / बीएसससी / एमएससी इंटीग्रेटेड डिग्री (नोटिफिकेशन देखें)

स्टाइपेंड्री ट्रेनी कैटेगरी-1 - 2946 वैकेंसी
- 10वीं क्लास साइंस और मैथ्स विषयों के साथ । 10वीं में कम से कम 60 फीसदी अंक होना जरूरी। 

टेक्निकल ऑफिसर/ सी- 181  पद
- अधिकांश पदों के लिए बीई/बीटेक मांगा गया है। कुछ के लिए एमएससी डिग्री भी मांगी गई है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए नोटिफिकेशन देखें। 

साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट / बी: 7 पद
- फूड टेक्नोलॉजी या होम साइंस या न्यूट्रिशन में बीएससी 

टेक्नीशियन / बी: 24 पद
- 10वीं पास एवं सेकेंड क्लास बॉयलर अटेंडेंट सर्टिफिकेट

Direct link to apply

BARC भर्ती 2023: ऐसे करें आवेदन

  • होमपेज पर करियर टैब पर क्लिक करें।
  • इसके बाद रिक्रूटमेंट पर क्लिक करें।
  • अप्लीकेशन फॉर्म भरें।
  • सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेज अपलोड करें।
  • आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान करें
  • फॉर्म जमा करें और भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए प्रिंट ले लें।

नोटिफिकेशन के लिए क्लिक करें

