बिना NEET परीक्षा BAMS , BHMS दाखिला : घोटाले में प्रबंधक समेत तीन की जमानत खारिज

बिना NEET परीक्षा के प्रदेश के आयुष कॉलेजों में नियम विरुद्ध तरीके से 891 छात्रों को प्रवेश दिलाने के प्रकरण में हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ बेंच ने एक प्रबंधक समेत तीन की जमानत याचिकाएं खारिज कर दी हैं।

Pankaj Vijay,लखनऊThu, 11 May 2023 07:51 AM

बिना नीट परीक्षा के प्रदेश के आयुष कॉलेजों में नियम विरुद्ध तरीके से 891 छात्रों को प्रवेश दिलाने के प्रकरण में हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ बेंच ने एक प्रबंधक समेत तीन की जमानत याचिकाएं खारिज कर दी हैं। साथ ही न्यायालय ने मामले का ट्रायल जल्द पूरा करने के आदेश भी निचली अदालत को दिए हैं। यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति राजीव सिंह की एकल पीठ ने केवीएस कॉलेज, गाजीपुर व डॉ. विजय आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल कॉलेज, वाराणसी के संचालक/प्रबंधक डॉ. विजय यादव समेत दो अन्य अभियुक्तों सौरभ मौर्या तथा हर्षवर्धन तिवारी उर्फ सोनल की जमानत याचिकाओं पर पारित किया। 

याचिकाओं का विरोध करते हुए, अपर शासकीय अधिवक्ता राव नरेंद्र सिंह ने दलील दी कि मामले में उपरोक्त अभियुक्तों समेत 15 लोगों के विरुद्ध एसटीएफ ने 13 फरवरी को न्यायालय में आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया था जिसमें पूर्व आयुर्वेद निदेशक सत्य नारायण सिंह, निलंबित प्रभारी अधिकारी शिक्षा आयुर्वेद निदेशालय डॉ. उमाकांत, वरिष्ठ सहायक आयुर्वेद निदेशालय राजेश सिंह, कनिष्ठ सहायक कैलाश चंद्र भाष्कर व अन्य आरोपियों के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार, आईटी एक्ट, धोखाधड़ी, कूटरचना, साजिश करने समेत अन्य आरोप लगाए हैं। अदालत को बताया गया कि इस मामले की रिपोर्ट 4 नवम्बर 2022 को हजरतगंज थाने में तत्कालीन निदेशक सत्य नारायण सिंह ने ही दर्ज कराई थी। 

हालांकि विवेचना के दौरान उनकी भी अपराध में संलिप्तता पाई गई। आरोप है कि अभियुक्तों ने ऐसे अभ्यर्थी जिनकी मेरिट कम थी, उन्हें कॉलेज कोटा और सही प्रवेश दिलाने के नाम पर लाखों रुपए लिए और उनका नीट स्कोर कार्ड ले लिया और उसकी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कूटरचना करते हुए प्रतिरूप बनाया तथा धोखाधड़ी से फर्जी तरीके से एडमिशन कराया गया। न्यायालय ने पाया कि विवेचना के दौरान फर्जी तरीके से दाखिला पाए छात्रों ने भी अभियोजन कथानक का समर्थन किया है।

