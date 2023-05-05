BAMS : 6 सालों से डिग्री के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी के चक्कर लगा रहे आयुर्वेद के 400 डॉक्टर, अटका रजिस्ट्रेशन

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBAMS : 6 सालों से डिग्री के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी के चक्कर लगा रहे आयुर्वेद के 400 डॉक्टर, अटका रजिस्ट्रेशन

BAMS : बीआरए बिहार विश्वविद्यालय के कारण सूबे के 400 आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों का रजिस्ट्रेशन अटक गया है। सत्र 2012-2017 के पास विद्यार्थियों को अब तक उनकी डॉक्टरी की डिग्री नहीं मिली है।

Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,मुजफ्फरपुरFri, 05 May 2023 11:22 AM

बीआरए बिहार विश्वविद्यालय के कारण सूबे के 400 आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों का रजिस्ट्रेशन अटक गया है। सत्र 2012-2017 के पास विद्यार्थियों को अब तक उनकी डॉक्टरी की डिग्री नहीं मिली है। डिग्री नहीं मिलने से उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो पा रहा है। रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं होने के कारण डॉक्टर अपनी प्रैक्टिस नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि छह वर्षों से वह डिग्री के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। वर्ष 2017 से लेकर अब तक जितने भी परीक्षा नियंत्रक आए सबके पास उन्होंने डिग्री के लिए आवेदन दिया, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई।

बीआरएबीयू में हैं सात आयुर्वेद कॉलेज
बीआरएबीयू में सात आयुर्वेद कॉलेज आते हैं। इनमें पटना के दो, मुजफ्फरपुर का एक, बक्सर का एक, भागलपुर का एक, बेगूसराय का एक और छपरा का एक आयुर्वेद कॉलेज शामिल हैं। पूरे बिहार में बीआरए बिहार विवि ही है जो आयुर्वेद, होम्योपैथ और यूनानी कॉलेजों को संबद्धता देता है। विद्यार्थियों ने बताया कि एक कॉलेज में 50 से 60 छात्रों का दाखिला होता है। पूरे बिहार में एक विवि से आयुर्वेद कॉलेज की संबद्धता होने से भागलपुर से लेकर छपरा तक के विद्यार्थी अपनी डॉक्टरी की डिग्री के लिए चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।

और महंगी न हो जाए MBBS व BDS की पढ़ाई, मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों का निबंधन शुल्क ढाई गुना बढ़ा

बीआरएबीयू के परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो. टीके डे ने कहा, 'बीएएमएस के विद्यार्थियों की डिग्री कहां फंसी है इसका पता लगाया जाएगा। विद्यार्थियों को तुरंत डिग्री देने के लिए सभी की डिग्री छपने के लिए जल्द ही भेजी जाएगी।'

नौकरी में भी डिग्री नहीं रहने से आफत विवि से डिग्री नहीं जारी होने पर आयुर्वेद पास डॉक्टरों की नौकरी पर भी आफत है। पूर्ववर्ती विद्यार्थियों ने बताया कि वह आयुष चिकित्सकों के लिए आवेदन नहीं कर सके।

इसके अलावा निजी अस्पतालों में भी आवेदन के समय डिग्री की मांग की जाती है जिसे वह नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। छह वर्षों 600 से अधिक नौकरियों के अवसर उनलोगों ने गंवा दिए हैं।

BAMSAyurvedAyurvedic College