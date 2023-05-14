Assistant Professor Recruitment: असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर बनने का शानदार मौका, 100 से अधिक पदों पर निकली भर्ती 

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरAssistant Professor Recruitment: असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर बनने का शानदार मौका, 100 से अधिक पदों पर निकली भर्ती 

दिल्ली के इंद्रप्रस्थ कॉलेज फॉर वुमन में सहायक प्रोफेसर के पदों पर भर्ती निकली है। उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट colrec.uod.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन दे सकते हैं। आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 29 मई, 2023 तक है।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 09:52 AM

Assistant Professor Recruitment: प्रोफेसर बनने का सपना देखने वाले युवाओं के पास सुनहरा मौका है। दिल्ली के इंद्रप्रस्थ कॉलेज फॉर वुमन में सहायक प्रोफेसर के पदों पर भर्ती निकली है। उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट colrec.uod.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन दे सकते हैं। आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 29 मई, 2023 तक है। जबकि भर्ती के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 02 मई, 2023 से ही जारी है। बता दें कि भर्ती अलग-अलग विषयों के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के कुल 123 पदों के लिए है।

पदों की डिटेल्स
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के कुल 123 सीटों में कॉमर्स के लिए 11 पद, कम्प्यूटर साइंस में 09 पद, अर्थशास्त्र में 08 पद, अंग्रेजी में 10 पद, एचडीएफई में 02 पद, हिन्दी में 08 पद, इतिहास में 07 पद, गणित में 07 पद, दर्शन में 09 पद, शारीरिक शिक्षा में 01 पद, राजनीति विज्ञान में 10 पद, मनोविज्ञान में 10 पद, संस्कृत में 04 पद, ईएनवीएस में 08 पद, भूगोल में 11 पद और समाजशास्त्र में 08 पद शामिल है। 

क्या होगी शैक्षनिक योग्यता
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की भर्ती के लिए आवेदकों के पास किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त यूनिवर्सिटी से न्यूनतम 55 पर्सेंट अंकों के साथ मास्टर्स की डिग्री जरूरी है। इसके साथ ही यूजीसी नेट या सीएसआईआर नेट परीक्षा में भी पास होना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा, यूजीसी के नियमों के तहत पीएचडी की डिग्री वाले भी इस पद के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

आवेदन के लिए फीस
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की भर्ती के लिए ओबीसी, जनरल और ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी के आवेदकों को 500 रुपये देने होंगे। जबकि एससी, एसटी, पीडब्ल्यूडी और महिला उम्मीदवारों को कोई शुल्क नहीं देना होगा।

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए चयन प्रक्रिया
आईपी कॉलेज असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती के लिए उम्मीदवारों का चयन इंटरव्यू और डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के बेस पर होगा। उम्मीदवारों द्वारा भेजे गए आवेदनों के आधार पर चयन किया जाएगा और उन्हें इंटरव्यू के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। अंत में डीवी राउंड के बाद सफल उम्मादवारों की फाइनल लिस्ट जारी होगी।

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर का वेतन 
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पद पर चयनित उम्मीदवारों को हर महीने 7 वें वेतनमान के तहत 57,700 रुपये से लेकर 1,82,400 रुपये तक वेतन दिए जाएंगे।

