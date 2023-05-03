Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरAssam SLRC Result 2023: sebaonline.org पर जारी हुआ असम ग्रेड-3 भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट, Direct Link

Assam SLRC Result 2023: sebaonline.org पर जारी हुआ असम ग्रेड-3 भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट, Direct Link

असम ग्रेड-3 रिजल्ट लिखित परीक्षा, कंप्यूटर एग्जाम, ड्राइविंग स्किल टेस्ट, स्टेनो स्किल टेस्ट में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर जारी किया जाएगा। आज नतीजे दोपहर 2 बजे से sebaonline.org पर जाकर चेक कर सकेंगे।

Assam SLRC Result 2023: sebaonline.org पर जारी हुआ असम ग्रेड-3 भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट, Direct Link
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 02:02 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

SLRC Assam grade 3 results 2023: असम ग्रेड 3 भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम 2023 जारी कर दिया गया है। रिजल्ट पहले 11 बजे जारी होना था लेकिन इसे टालकर दोपहर दो बजे जारी किया गया। एसएलआरसी असम द्वारा आयोजित ग्रेड 3 पदों के लिए सीधी भर्ती का परिणाम sebaonline.org पर देख सकते हैं। इस परीक्षा के जरिए ग्रेड 3 पदों के 11,510 पदों पर भर्ती की जाएगी। असम ग्रेड-3 रिजल्ट लिखित परीक्षा, कंप्यूटर एग्जाम, ड्राइविंग स्किल टेस्ट, स्टेनो स्किल टेस्ट में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर जारी किया गया है। 

Direct Link 

स्थानीय रिपोर्टों के अनुसार ग्रेड 3 और 4 की भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए लगभग 1430337 उम्मीदवारों को उपस्थित होना है। सेबा ने 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 और 20 फरवरी, 2023 को स्टेनोग्राफी स्किल टेस्ट आयोजित किया था। असम सरकार अपने विभिन्न विभागों में कक्षा III और IV के पदों को भरने के लिए इस परीक्षा का आयोजन करती है।
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
SebaSebaonline.org