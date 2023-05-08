Hindustan Hindi News
APSSB CHSL recruitment 2023: अरुणाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने निकाली 1370 पदों पर भर्ती, जल्द होंगे आवेदन शुरू
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 07:19 PM

APSSB CHSL recruitment 2023: अरुणाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने कंबाइंड हायर सेकेंडरी (10+2) लेवल एग्जाम 2023 के लिए भर्ती निकाली है। अभी इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन शुरू नहीं हुए हैं, अभी भर्ती को नोटिफाई किया गया है। इस भर्ती के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 6 जून 2023 से शुरू होंगे और उम्मीदवार आवेदन का लिंक एक्टिव होने पर apssb.nic.in से आवेदन कर सकेंगे। ये सभी पद ग्रुप सी के पदों के हैं। इन पदों पर आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 30 जून 2023 को है।

APSSB notification

उम्मीदवारों का चयन ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप मल्टीपल च्वॉइस प्रश्न और स्किल टेस्ट में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर होगा। ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप टेस्ट में 300 मार्क्स के जनरल इंग्लिश, एलिमेंट्री मैथ व जीके से जुड़े प्रश्न होंगे। 

महत्वपूर्ण तारीख
ऑनलाइन आवेदन होने की तारीख: 09 June 2023
आवेदन समाप्त होने की तारीख: 30 June 2023
पीईटी पीएसटी तारीख - 18 August 2023
लिखित परीक्षा की तारीख 26 August 2023

कंबाइड हायर सेकेंडरी(10+2) लेवल एग्जाम - 1370 वैकेंसी

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023- योग्यता

कांस्टेबल/लैब असिस्टेंट- 10th पास
एमटीएस - 10वीं पास or ITI या समकक्ष

आयु सीमा 
18 वर्ष से 32 वर्ष। 

आवेदन फीस 
सामान्य वर्ग - 200 रुपये 
एपीएसटी - 150 रुपये 
फीस का भुगतान ऑनलाइन करना होगा। 

