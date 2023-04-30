JEE Advanced 2023: जेईई एडवांस्ड के लिए आज से आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू, यहां देखें 5 एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया

Hindustan Hindi News
भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (IIT) गुवाहाटी आज यानी 30 अप्रैल से जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहा है। बता दें कि आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 7 मई है।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 10:00 AM

JEE Advanced 2023: भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (IIT) गुवाहाटी आज यानी 30 अप्रैल से जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहा है। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने जेईई मेन्स की परीक्षा में क्वालीफाई किया है वे jeeadv.ac.in पर परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। बता दें कि आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 7 मई है। प्रवेश परीक्षा 4 जून को होगी जिसके लिए एडमिट कार्ड 29 मई को जारी किए जाएंगे। आइए जानते हैं जेईई एडवांस की परीक्षा में आवेदन के लिए एलिजिबिलिटी के पांच शर्तों के बारे में।

1.जेईई एडवांस में अप्लाई करने के लिए आपको जेईई मेन 2023 के पेपर में टॉप 2.5 लाख सफल उम्मीदवारों में से एक होना चाहिए। इसमें सभी श्रेणियों के उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं जिसमें 10% सामान्य-ईडब्ल्यूएस, 27% ओबीसी-एनसीएल, 15% एससी, 7.5% एसटी, 40.5% प्रत्येक श्रेणी में पीडब्ल्यूडी के लिए 5% होरिजेंटल आरक्षण के साथ हैं।

2. जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के लिए पात्र होने के लिए उम्मीदवारों का जन्म 1 अक्टूबर, 1998 को या उसके बाद होना चाहिए। हालांकि, एससी, एसटी और पीडब्ल्यूडी उम्मीदवारों को ऊपरी आयु सीमा में पांच वर्ष की छूट दी गई है।

3. एक उम्मीदवार को दो साल में सिर्फ दो बार जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा लिखने की अनुमति है।

4. उम्मीदवारों को अनिवार्य विषयों में भौतिकी, रसायन विज्ञान और गणित के साथ 2022 या 2023 में पहली बार कक्षा 12 की अंतिम परीक्षा लिए उपस्थित होना चाहिए। 2021 या उससे पहले पहली बार कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले पात्र नहीं हैं।

5. अगर किसी उम्मीदवार ने इससे पहले किसी आईआईटी में प्रवेश लिया है तो वे भी इस परीक्षा के लिए पात्र नहीं हैं। जिन उम्मीदवारों का प्रवेश IIT में शामिल होने के बाद रद्द कर दिया गया था, वे भी पात्र नहीं हैं।

