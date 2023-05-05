Hindustan Hindi News
AP SSC Result 2023 : BSEAP कल bse.ap.gov.in पर जारी करेगा आंध्र 10वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट

AP SSC Result 2023 Date, time : BIEAP कल 6 मई को सुबह 11 बजे 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। बीआईईएपी द्वारा नतीजों की घोषणा के बाद विद्यार्थी अपना परिणाम bse.ap.gov.in पर चेक कर सकेंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 04:54 PM

AP SSC Result 2023 Date, time : बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन, आंध्र प्रदेश कल 6 मई को सुबह 11 बजे 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। बीआईईएपी ( BIEAP ) द्वारा नतीजों की घोषणा के बाद विद्यार्थी अपना परिणाम आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bse.ap.gov.in पर चेक कर सकेंगे। बीआईईएपी 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 3 अप्रैल से 18 अप्रैल के बीच हुई थीं। कुछेक पेपरों को छोड़कर परीक्षा सिंगल शिफ्ट में सुबह 9.30 बजे से 12.45 तक हुई थी।  

राज्य के 3349 केंद्रों पर करीब 6.5 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा दी थी। अब इन्हें बेसब्री से नतीजों का इंतजार है। 

AP SSC Results 2023: यूं चेक कर सकेंगे रिजल्ट 
- BSEAP की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bse.ap.gov.in पर जाएं।
- AP 10th Result लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- अपना रोल नंबर व अन्य डिटेल्स डालें। सब्मिट करने पर आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा। 

पिछले साल एपी एसएससी रिजल्ट में कुल 67.26 फीसदी छात्र सफल हुए थे। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 70.70 रहा था जबकि लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 64.02 रहा था। 2021 में कोरोना के चलते यह सफलता प्रतिशत 100 था। 2022 में एपी एसएससी रिजल्ट में प्रकाशम जिले में सबसे ज्यादा छात्र सफल हुए। वहीं अनंतपुर जिले में सबसे कम छात्र सफल हुए। कुल 615908 छात्रों में 414281 अभ्यर्थी पास हुए।

AP SSC Result