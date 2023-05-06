AP SSC Results 2023: कुछ ही देर में जारी होगा आंध्र प्रदेश कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में ऐसे करें चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरAP SSC Results 2023: कुछ ही देर में जारी होगा आंध्र प्रदेश कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में ऐसे करें चेक

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 10:16 AM

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Date: सरकारी परीक्षा निदेशालय, आंध्र प्रदेश आज यानी 6 मई, 2023 को सुबह 11 बजे कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट्स जारी करेगा। जो छात्र परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित हुए हैं, वे BSEAP की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.bse.ap.gov.in के माध्यम से अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। बता दें कि राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री बोत्सा सत्यनारायण द्वारा प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में रिजल्ट जारी किए जाएंगे।

3 अप्रैल को शुरू हुई थी परीक्षा
एपी एसएससी (कक्षा 10) की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 3 अप्रैल को शुरू हुई थी और 18 अप्रैल, 2023 को समाप्त हुई। परीक्षाएं एक ही शिफ्ट में आयोजित की गई थी जो सुबह 9:30 बजे से दोपहर 12:45 बजे के बीच समाप्त हुई। हालांकि, दो पाठ्यक्रमों की परीक्षा क्रमशः 11:15 बजे और 11:30 बजे समाप्त हुई। 

ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट्स 
बता दें कि राज्य के कुल 3349 परीक्षा केंन्द्रों पर यह परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। इस परीक्षा में कुल 6.5 लाख क्षात्र शामिल हुए थे। आइए जानते कैसे आप इस सिंपल स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके कुछ ही सेकेंडों में अपना रिजल्ट्स देख सकते हैं।

1.सबसे पहले आप BSEAP की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.bse.ap.gov.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब आप यहां दिख रहे AP 10th Result पर क्लिक करें। 
3.यहां आप अपना रोल नंबर सहित सभी जरूरी डिटेल्स सबमिट करें।
4.ऐसा करने के बाद आपके स्क्रीन पर आपका रिजल्ट दिखने लगेगा।
5.आप चाहें तो इसको डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंटआउटट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

