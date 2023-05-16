AlldUniv Admission: परास्नातक की प्रवेश परीक्षा दो जून से होगी

Hindustan Hindi News
इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के शैक्षिक सत्र 2023-24 में परास्नातक समेत अन्य पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले की अंतिम तिथि 16 से बढ़ाकर 20 मई कर दी गई है। इसके साथ ही अभ्यर्थी 17 से 20 मई तक आवेदन में संशोधन कर सकें

Alakha Singhसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजTue, 16 May 2023 09:18 PM

AlldUniv Admission 2023: इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के शैक्षिक सत्र 2023-24 में परास्नातक समेत अन्य पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले की अंतिम तिथि 16 से बढ़ाकर 20 मई कर दी गई है। इसके साथ ही अभ्यर्थी 17 से 20 मई तक आवेदन में संशोधन कर सकेंगे। ई-मेल, मोबाइल नंबर व श्रेणी में संशोधन नहीं किया जा सकेगा। प्रवेश परीक्षा दो जून से होगी। प्रवेश प्रकोष्ठ ने मंगलवार को प्रवेश परीक्षा का विस्तृत कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया है। देश के 11 शहरों में दो से पांच जून के मध्य प्रवेश परीक्षा ऑनलाइन-ऑफलाइन आयोजित की जाएगी।

प्रयागराज, लखनऊ, कानपुर, गोरखपुर, वाराणसी, बरेली और नई दिल्ली में ऑनलाइन-ऑफलाइन दोनों मोड में परीक्षा का आयोजन होगा। वहीं ऑनलाइन मोड में परीक्षा भोपाल, कोलकाता, पटना और तिरूअनंतपुरम में आयोजित होगी। प्रवेश प्रकोष्ठ के निदेशक प्रो. जेके पति ने बताया कि दो जून को एलएलएम व एलएलबी आनर्स की परीक्षा सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे से साढ़े 11 बजे तक और इसी दिन एमकॉम की परीक्षा दोपहर दो से शाम चार बजे तक होगी। तीन जून को पीजीएटी-वन पाठ्यक्रमों की परीक्षा सुबह साढ़े नौ से साढ़े 11 बजे तक होगी। चार जून को ऑनलाइन मोड में आईपीएस व पीजीएटी-टू पाठ्यक्रम और पांच जून को पीजीएटी-टू पाठ्यक्रम की परीक्षा पहली पाली सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे से साढ़े 11 बजे तक और दूसरी पाली दोपहर दो बजे से चार बजे तक होगी।

55 फीसदी ने ही अंतिम रूप से आवेदन किए
परास्नातक में दाखिले के लिए मंगलवार तक 47,885 अभ्यर्थियों ने पंजीकरण किया है। वहीं, 26,662 अभ्यर्थियों ने ही फीस जमा कर फार्म अंतिम रूप से सबमिट किया है। यह संख्या पंजीकरण का 55 प्रतिशत है। पिछले साल की तुलना में इस वर्ष 9 हजार पंजीकरण कम हुए हैं। इसको देखते हुए इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय ने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 20 मई कर दी है।

