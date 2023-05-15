Hindustan Hindi News
इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय:एलएलबी प्रवेश परीक्षा में तीन खंडों से आएंगे सवाल

 इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के शैक्षिक सत्र 2023-24 में एलएलबी समेत पीजी के अन्य पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 16 मई है। प्रवेश परीक्षा जून के पहले सप्ताह से प्रस्तावित है। परीक्षा में

Anuradha Pandeyसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजMon, 15 May 2023 06:24 AM

 इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के शैक्षिक सत्र 2023-24 में एलएलबी समेत पीजी के अन्य पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 16 मई है। प्रवेश परीक्षा जून के पहले सप्ताह से प्रस्तावित है। परीक्षा में तीन खंड से सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। प्रत्येक खंड में पचास-पचास प्रश्न होंगे। प्रथम खंड में भाषा, द्वितीय जनरल अवेरनेस एंड करंट और तृतीय खंड में लीगल एप्टीट्यूड से जुड़े प्रश्न होंगे। तीन सौ अंकों की दो घंटे की परीक्षा होगी।

तीन वर्षीय एलएलबी की प्रवेश परीक्षा में हिंदी व अंग्रेजी विषय के 25 25 सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। दूसरे भाग में सामान्य अध्ययन के 50 और तीसरे भाग में तर्क एवं मानसिकता क्षमता के 25 जबकि विधिक अधिक्षमता के 25 सवाल होंगे। सभी प्रश्न दो-दो अंक और बहुविकल्पी होंगे।

पीजी में दाखिले को 19 हजार से ज्यादा आवेदन इविवि में पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए अब तक 37 हजार पंजीकरण हुए हैं। इसमें 19 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने फीस जमा कर अंतिम रूप से फॉर्म सबमिट कर दिए हैं।

