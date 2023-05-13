Hindustan Hindi News
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Result : एम्स आईएनआई सीईटी रिजल्ट और विषयवार PG सीटों का स्टेटस जारी

एम्स एग्जामिनेशन सेक्शन ने रिजल्ट के साथ-साथ विषयवार पीजी सीटों की स्थिति भी जारी की है। लिस्ट में देखा जा सकता है कि किस एम्स में किस विषय के पीजी कोर्स में कितनी सीटें दाखिले के लिए उपलब्ध हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 10:24 PM

AIIMS INI CET 2023 result : ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज ने एम्स आईएनआई सीईटी 2023 परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जाकर चेक किया जा सकता है। एम्स आईएनआई सीईटी 2023 परीक्षा का आयोजन 7 मई, 2023 को किया गया था। एम्स आईएनआई सीईटी का आयोजन एम्स नई दिल्ली, भोपाल, भुवनेश्वर, जोधपुर, नागपुर, पटना, रायपुर, ऋषिकेश, बीबीनगर, बठिंडा, जिपमर पुडुचेरी, निम्हान्स बेंगलुरु, पीजीआईएमईआर चंडीगढ़ और अन्य संस्थानों में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट मेडिकल कोर्सेज  (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 वर्ष) डीएम (6 वर्ष)/ एमडीएस) में प्रवेश के लिए किया जाता है।  

परीक्षा में अनारक्षित, ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग के लिए क्वालिफाइंग मार्क्स 50 परसेटाइंल और ओबीसी, एसटी, एसटी , दिव्यांग के लिए 45 परसेंटाइल तय किए गए थे। INI-CET रैंक के आधार पर सीट आवंटन के लिए संस्थान और विषय की पसंद और वरीयता की विस्तृत प्रक्रिया की सूचना वेबसाइट www.aiimsexams.ac.in पर दी जाएगी। 

एम्स एग्जामिनेशन सेक्शन ने रिजल्ट के साथ-साथ विषयवार पीजी सीटों की स्थिति भी जारी की है। aiimsexams.ac.in पर जारी लिस्ट में देखा जा सकता है कि किस एम्स में किस विषय के पीजी कोर्स में कितनी सीटें दाखिले के लिए उपलब्ध हैं। इसमें MD, MS, DM (6 वर्षीय), MCh (6 वर्षीय) /MDS कोर्सेज का विवरण है। 

सीट पोजिशन

एम्स दिल्ली में 217, एम्स भोपाल में 73, एम्स भुवनेश्वर में 64, एम्स जोधपुर में 85, एम्स पटना में 90, एम्स रायपुर में 72, एम्स ऋषिकेश में 84, एम्स नागपुर में 34, एम्स बीबीनगर में 10, एम्स भठिंडा में 56, एम्स देवघर में 7, एम्स मंगलापुर में 22, एम्स रायबरेली में 33, एम्स कल्याणी में 10, एम्स बिलासपुर में 17, एम्स गोरखपुर में 33, जिपमर पांडुचेरी में 136 , NIMHANS बेंगलुरु में 27 और PGIMER चंडीगढ़ में 121 सीटें हैं। 

