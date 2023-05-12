Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरAgniveer Recruitment: रेलवे में अग्निवीरों के लिए 15 प्रतिशत पद आरक्षित, मिलेगी शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा से छूट

Agniveer Recruitment: रेलवे में अग्निवीरों के लिए 15 प्रतिशत पद आरक्षित, मिलेगी शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा से छूट

Agniveer Recruitment: रेलवे बोर्ड के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि लेवल-1 में चतुर्थ श्रेणी जैसे गैंगमैन, ट्रैकमैन, खलासी, प्वाइंटमैन आदि खाली पदों में अग्निवीरों को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण दिया जाएगा।

Agniveer Recruitment: रेलवे में अग्निवीरों के लिए 15 प्रतिशत पद आरक्षित, मिलेगी शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा से छूट
Saumya Tiwariविशेष संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 06:34 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

रेलवे बोर्ड ने सीधी भर्ती में अग्निवीरों के लिए 15 फीसदी पद आरक्षित करने का फैसला किया है। बोर्ड ने इस बाबत 10 मई को सभी जोनल रेलवे के महाप्रबंधकों और रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड को दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

रेलवे बोर्ड के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि लेवल-1 में चतुर्थ श्रेणी जैसे गैंगमैन, ट्रैकमैन, खलासी, प्वाइंटमैन आदि खाली पदों में अग्निवीरों को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण दिया जाएगा। लेवल-2 में जूनियर क्लर्क, टाइपिस्ट, अकाउंटेंट, जूनियर टाइम कीपर, ट्रेन क्लर्क सहित गैर राजपत्रित रिक्त पदों में पांच फीसदी आरक्षण मिलेगा।

लेवल-1 में रिक्त पदों को रेलवे भर्ती सेल से भरा जाएगा। जबकि लेवल-2 के पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया आरआरबी आयोजित करेगी। अग्निवीरों को लिखित परीक्षा पास करनी होगी। हालांकि,उन्हें शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा से छूट होगी। सेवानिवृत्त अग्निवीरों के पहले बैच को आयु में पांच वर्ष छूट मिलेगी। इसके बाद वाले बैच के अग्निवीरों को तीन साल की छूट मिलेगी। इस निर्धारित कोटे में यदि पर्याप्त अग्निवीर आवेदन नहीं करते हैं तो दूसरे आरक्षित वर्ग के युवाओं को अवसर दिया जाएगा।

सीआईएसएफ में महिला कांस्टेबल भर्ती पर विचार

नई दिल्ली। सीआईएसएफ में पुरुषों के समतुल्य कांस्टेबल/चालक और कांस्टेबल/चालक-सह-पंप ऑपरेटर के पद पर महिलाओं की भर्ती पर विचार किया जा रहा है। केंद्र ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में यह जानकारी दी है। केंद्र सरकार ने भर्ती नियमों में संशोधन की प्रक्रिया को पूरा करने के लिए आठ सप्ताह का समय मांगा है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Agniveer RecruitmentAgniveer Bharti