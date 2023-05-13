CBSE 10th Result 2023: एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर ने विपरित परिस्थितियों के बावजूद हासिल किए 95% अंक

Hindustan Hindi News
चंडीगढ़ के इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ब्लाइंड की 15 वर्षीय छात्रा कैफी ने सीबीएसई 10वीं रिजल्ट 2023 में 95.20% मार्क्स हासिल किए हैं। 95.20% मार्क्स हासिल कर कफी ने अपने स्कूल में टॅाप किया है।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 06:26 AM

चंडीगढ़ के इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ब्लाइंड की 15 वर्षीय छात्रा कैफी ने सीबीएसई 10वीं रिजल्ट 2023 में 95.20% मार्क्स हासिल किए हैं। 95.20% मार्क्स हासिल कर कफी ने अपने स्कूल में टॅाप किया है। काफी एक एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर है। कफी जब महज तीन साल की थी तब हिसार के बुढाना गांव में रहने वाले तीन पड़ोसियों ने ईर्ष्या के कारण हमला कर दिया था। इस हमले में कैफी के चेहरे और बांहों पर गंभीर प्रभाव पड़ा और उनकी आंखों की रोशनी भी चली गई। इसके बावजूद कैफी ने हार नहीं मानी और अपने सपनों को हासिल करने के लिए संघर्ष करती रहीं। 

कैफी एक सिविल सेवक बनने की इच्छा रखती हैं। कैफी ने कहा कि एसिड अटैक के बाद तीन मध्यम आयु वर्ग के पुरुषों को दोषी ठहराया गया था और वो तीनों केवल दो साल में जेल से बाहर आ गए थे। लेकिन, उनका अपराध और मुझ पर हमला मुझे रोक नहीं पाएगा। मैं अपने माता-पिता और शिक्षकों को गौरवान्वित करूंगी।

कैफी आईएएस अधिकारी बनकर अपने परिवार का नाम रोशन करना चाहती हैं। उनके पिता, पवन को उनकी उपलब्धियों पर गर्व है। कैफी ने जिन चुनौतियों का सामना किया है वह कई लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा बन गई हैं। उसके दृढ़ संकल्प और लचीलापन ने दिखाया है कि कोई भी बाधा दूर करने के लिए बहुत बड़ी नहीं है, और यह कि कड़ी मेहनत और कभी हार न मानने वाले रवैये से कुछ भी संभव है।

कैफी का परिवार उनके लिए उचित शिक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए चंडीगढ़ चला गया। उसके पिता हरियाणा सचिवालय में चपरासी की नौकरी करते हैं और परिवार अब शास्त्री नगर में रहता है। कैफी की कहानी विपरीत परिस्थितियों में आशा और साहस की कहानी है। उन्होंने दिखाया है कि सबसे बुरे समय में भी चलते रहने की ताकत मिल सकती है। कैफी की उपलब्धियाँ उनके दृढ़ संकल्प और कड़ी मेहनत का प्रमाण हैं, और हम सभी उनकी प्रेरक यात्रा से सीख सकते हैं।

कैफी ने कहा, "वीडियो और मल्टीमीडिया दृष्टिबाधित छात्रों के लिए एक बड़ी मदद है और मेरे परिवार और शिक्षकों के समर्थन के साथ, मैं अच्छा स्कोर करने में कामयाब रही"।

नेत्रहीन संस्थान के छात्रों ने 10वीं और 12वीं दोनों परीक्षाओं में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। सुमंत पोद्दार ने 90.8% अंक हासिल कर 10वीं कक्षा में कैफी के बाद दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया, जबकि अभिषेक कुमार 90% के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। कक्षा 12वीं के परिणामों में गगनजोत कौर ने  95.6% हासिल कर पहला स्थान हासिल किया।  कशिश सैनी और अनीता देवी क्रमशः 94.2% और 93% के साथ दूसरे और तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं।

माली के बेटे ने किया गौरवान्वित 

  • सेक्टर 22 स्थित शिशु निकेतन मॉडल स्कूल में 10वीं कक्षा के छात्र अमित कुमार मोरया ने 92.2 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं। उनके पिता गिरधारी ने पिछले 30 वर्षों से उसी स्कूल में माली के रूप में काम किया है, जबकि उनकी माँ कुसमा देवी एक गृहिणी हैं। 15 वर्षीय ने अमित ने कहा कि उनकी निगाहें आईआईटी सीट पर टिकी हैं और उनके माता-पिता हमेशा उन्हें प्रेरित करते हैं। उनके समर्पण और माता- पिता के समर्थन से ही वे परीक्षा में अच्छा स्कोर करने में सक्षम रहे।

